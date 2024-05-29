Highlights Uncertainty looms at Manchester United as Erik ten Hag's future and player departures are in question even after their FA Cup win.

A review of the season could lead to significant changes in both the coaching and playing staff at Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are already confirmed to be leaving upon the expiry of their contracts and the French duo could be joined by other high-profile names.

There is a lot of uncertainty at Manchester United after a lacklustre 2023/24 season ended on a high with FA Cup glory. Erik ten Hag's position at the helm of the team is uncertain, and this is also the case with many senior players at Old Trafford.

Many changes could be made to both the coaching and playing staff in the upcoming summer transfer window. The futures of several first-team players could depend on the outcome of the review of the season the hierarchy are set to undertake.

That said, below are 12 players who could be on their way out of the Manchester-based side before the start of the 2024/25 campaign. Some are more likely to move on than others, meaning they have been separated into three categories.

Players That Could Leave Manchester United Category Players Chance of Leaving Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay Likely to Leave Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen Almost Certain to Leave Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat, Tom Heaton, Mason Greenwood

Chance of Leaving

Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay

Marcus Rashford's future has been in doubt since his social media post detailing the abuse he has been receiving in recent times. The English forward suffered a significant drop-off in form from the previous year and a move abroad has been speculated. It was suggested that Rashford could be in line to replace Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain, although it would still come as a shock to see him depart his boyhood club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been put forward as a first-team member who could be moved on permanently in the summer. A lack of full-backs at Old Trafford makes it unlikely a move will transpire unless adequate replacements are signed. Manchester Evening News suggested earlier in 2024 that the 26-year-old could be moved on to allow a big signing in the position.

Scott McTominay is often one of the names mooted when potential departures are discussed. Ten Hag appears to value the Scottish midfielder, although he isn't seen as part of the club's strongest starting XI. If he decided it's finally time to be a regular starter in the Premier League, McTominay would likely have a number of suitors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Rasmus Hojlund (16) and Bruno Fernandes (15) scored more goals in the 2023/24 season than Scott McTominay (10).

Likely to Leave

Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Christian Eriksen

Jamie Carragher was the first man to call Casemiro's future at Old Trafford into question, as the Sky Sports pundit was scathing in his assessment of the Brazilian's showing in United's 4-0 loss at Crystal Palace towards the end of the season. Since then, speculation has ramped up that the former Real Madrid man could be on his way out, especially after his mysterious absence from the FA Cup final squad.

Christian Eriksen's time with the club could also be dwindling as it was reported by the Daily Mirror back in February that the Dane was a potential target for Galatasaray. The ex-Tottenham playmaker has appeared to struggle to keep up with the pace of the English game and his minutes at United are likely to decrease further if he sticks around.

Victor Lindelof was one of the centre-backs to have been struck down by injury in the final months of the campaign and, as a result, the Swede has become almost a forgotten man. With the club expected to dip into the summer transfer window for defensive reinforcements, it could be time for the defender to cut ties and seek a new challenge. His place as a back-up central defender may no longer be desirable to the player and his 12 months remaining on his contract could incentivise the club to sell.

Almost Certain to Leave

Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Jonny Evans, Sofyan Amrabat, Tom Heaton, Mason Greenwood

Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have both said their final goodbyes to Man United supporters as the French duo are set to depart the club upon the expiry of their contracts. Injury issues have plagued two of the Red Devils' highest-paid players and their respective departures always looked likely despite their individual quality on the pitch.

Following the duo out the door could be veteran pair Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton. The former has played more often than anyone would have expected when he returned to Old Trafford in 2023 due to the injury crisis Ten Hag has faced. Heaton, on the other hand, has never been in contention for first-team football and both men are likely to move on to new challenges as their deals also run out.

Sofyan Amrabat's loan move at the start of the 2023/24 season came with big expectations after he impressed everyone at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Moroccan has flattered to deceive for large parts of his 12-month stay in England and actually saved his best performance in red for his last game - the FA Cup final win over Man City - and it's unlikely a permanent transfer is on the horizon. Mason Greenwood is heavily linked with a move away from the club following his off-field issues.