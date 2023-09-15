Highlights Footballers who act out of line or show poor discipline may be punished with isolation training as a way for managers to assert their authority.

High-profile players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Virgil van Dijk have faced isolation training after displaying behavior that went against their clubs' expectations.

Even top players like Cristiano Ronaldo have trained alone to focus on improving their skills without any distractions.

Football is a collective sport. Having to train in isolation, as a result, is a player’s worst nightmare. It is a punishment reserved for those to have acted in poor faith – in some way, shape or form – towards their current employers.

Whether it’s for a footballer’s inability to set an alarm clock or for their braveness to counter-argue with a manager’s decision, pictures of a player training alone always seem to find themselves rise to the surface.

Eyebrows have been raised about whether Jadon Sancho will ever don the famous red of Manchester United as his public altercation with Erik ten Hag seems no closer to reaching an appropriate resolution, with the former now ‘refusing’ to apologise.

Now, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have raided the archives for the most high-profile names who have been banished from partaking in usual training procedures all in the name of their respective managers putting their foot down. Let’s dive in.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

First up is former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Aubameyang, who persistently attempted to bend football’s notion of punctuality. However, Mikel Arteta had finally had enough and, in December 2021, publicly slated the striker for his “latest disciplinary breach”.

The Gabon forward was granted a day’s leave to bask in the French sun and catch up with family, though what was to follow was not as enjoyable. Upon his return, his poor timekeeping reduced his responsibilities in the squad as he had his captaincy duties stripped from him. Not only that but a footballer’s worst nightmare (training alone) also came about as a result.

Virgil van Dijk

This one may take you surprise seeing as the Dutchman has an outward persona of being one of Jurgen Klopp’s perfect professionals. That is the case of his Anfield career, but he acted out of line at the back end of his Southampton stint.

He began to push for a move, despite boss Mauricio Pellegrino standing firm and saying: “The boy said that he is not available to play because he wants to leave. I had to say: ‘If you don’t want to be involved because you don’t feel OK then you have to train alone until this period of time is over.’”

The ex-Celtic returned to proceedings, though, and eventually got his £75m move to Merseyside to join up with Klopp and his entourage. It’s safe to say that he won the battle.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play,” Maitland-Niles wrote on Instagram on the summer transfer window’s deadline day in 2021.

Everton were keen to snare his services, while the Englishman was interested in the switch, too. But unfortunately for the aforementioned parties, Arsenal were not on board. Instead, Arteta forced him to run laps around London Colney all by himself.

The spat was quickly put behind them, however, as he was re-introduced to his fellow north London teammates for the following season.

Antonio Cassano

While working with compatriot Fabio Capello at Real Madrid, it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows as you’d expect with two Italians linking up. Cassano was ordered to go and warm up at the start of the second half in a bout against Gimnastic back in 2006, but his boss left him running up and down until the final whistle blew.

And boy, did that rub him up the wrong way. Following the match, Cassano came out and claimed Capello was ‘faker than Monopoly money.’ It doesn’t take a genius to realise what happened next.

Diego Costa

Never too far from some sort of controversy, Costa has a knack of being a nuisance for whichever manager he is playing under. As such, it’s little to no surprise he has been banished from team training on two separate occasions during his career.

Costa’s first managerial foe was Antonio Conte, who went to the effort of sending his centre-forward all the way back to Brazil to iron out the issues. The Italian tactician then told Costa he was surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by text message. That is dedication to the cause. Kudos, Antonio!

Diego Simeone of Atlético Madrid was the next manager to endure the trials and tribulations of managing the enigmatic Costa. After a boozy summer break consisting of copius amounts of food and alcohol, Simeone ordered he spent some time away from the rest of the pack - much to Costa’s disgust.

Diego Costa - Career Statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Atlético Madrid 216 83 36 58 4 Chelsea 120 59 23 31 1 Real Valladolid 36 9 6 9 1 Albacete Balompie 36 9 0 14 2 Celta Vigo 30 6 0 9 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 1 0 5 1 Clube Atletico Mineiro 19 5 1 3 0 Rayo Vallecano 16 10 4 9 0 FC Penafiel 13 5 0 9 0 SC Braga 9 1 1 3 0 Botafogo de Futebol e Restagas 5 2 0 2 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Papiss Cisse

While Newcastle assumed they were doing right by the club by revealing payday loan company Wonga as their 2013/14 season’s shirt sponsors – this was not the case in Cisse’s eyes.

Citing his Muslim beliefs, the striker understandably ruled out wearing the Magpies’ kit. Pardew, the club’s boss at the time of the incident, had little sympathy, however, and made him stay at home while he and the rest of the squad travelled to Portugal for a training camp.

The Senegalese ace eventually came around to the idea of donning the threads “after huge amounts of thoughts and reflections” and in-depth discussions with Islamic Law specialists and the PFA.

Paul Pogba

Pogba’s career at Manchester United will forever be remembered as one that ‘could have been’. Frustrated as ever by his lack of opportunities during his first stint under Sir Alex Ferguson, he demanded that he be shipped off.

“I was training alone for one week,” grumbled the Frenchman. “They told me to go in the gym. I said: ‘I’m not an athlete, I’m a footballer.”

Juventus eventually picked the talented Frenchman up for nothing, and he went on to establish himself as one of the brightest midfielders on the planet. Four years later, Manchester United dug deep into their pockets and plucked £90m to see him return to Greater Manchester. But the less said about his second spell, the better.

Cristiano Ronaldo

While not exactly for disciplinary reasons, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went that extra mile further by training on his own, all in the name of becoming one of the best. And well, it worked.

“At Carrington, there was a hill at the back, just away from the training ground, and he used to go behind the hill and do training on his own,” Mick Clegg, Manchester United’s strength and power coach told the BBC.

“And I asked him about it one time, he said, ‘Well, you know, there is nobody there, so I don’t have to worry if I do a skill wrong or anything, I can practice it and nobody’s watching me.”

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Four months into his Old Trafford career, Mhkitaryan was singled out by Jose Mourinho, after looking like an isolated figure in the Portuguese coach’s midfield.

While other players were given the day off to rest, recuperate and recover, the Armenian international was forced to wake up on a Sunday and tip up to Carrington and perform shuttle runs. We’ll file this incident away as ‘Vintage Mourinho’.

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United’s list of lone trainers is continuing to grow, even under Erik ten Hag’s tutelage. The Dutchman’s post-match comments about Sancho’s subpar training standards irked the Englishman into publicly bruising the manager on social media.

Sancho’s future is now in the balance after claiming, in his Twitter post, that he was a ‘scapegoat’ at the club and that there was more to the story than at first glance.

Tensions have only grown since, despite the two sitting down and hashing it out. A club statement read: “Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.”

Luis Suárez

In the summer of 2013, the Liverpool man was very keen to move to Barcelona – and with the prospect of lining up alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi on the agenda, who wouldn’t be? The centre-forward then accused the club and their manager – at the time – Brendan Rodgers of breaking a promise. He claimed that he was allowed to leave should Liverpool not qualify for Champions League football, which they didn’t.

“There were no promises made – categorically none – and no promises broken,” Rodgers claimed, however, as he left the Uruguayan in England as he and the rest of his roster jetted off to Norway for their pre-season tour.

The following term, Suarez upped his game and enjoyed a 31-goal campaign as Liverpool almost clinched Premier League glory. Barcelona then came calling and Suarez had his wish granted.

Joey Barton

In fine Barton fashion, he took to Twitter to let everyone know how enraged he was by Alan Pardew’s decision for him to train alone. His 2011 bust-up with Pardew made the headlines, but it almost always did when Barton’s name was involved given his ever-growing bad-boy persona.

"In times of universal deceit, telling the truth will be a revolutionary act,” the midfielder tweeted, but then added more fuel to the fire by following up with: “Made to train alone today, how predictable.”

The first part of his 140-character sent to the Newcastle United higher-ups was a reference to author George Orwell. Strange, but iconic.