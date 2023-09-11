The Ballon d’Or. The holy grail. The accolade every footballer falls asleep dreaming about. Only a select few are able to leave the ceremony victorious, though finding yourself on the nominee’s shortlist is recognised as an achievement in itself.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have been battling it out back and forth over the last decade and a half, while Luka Modric’s 2018 win did seem to rock the boat somewhat. Former Real Madrid marksman Karim Benzema was crowned in 2022, while the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Neymar and Antoine Griezmann will feel hard done by not taking home the bacon at some point.

Hosted by Chelsea cult hero Didier Drogba, the 67th annual ceremony of the prestigious individual honour will be presented on 30 October and much of the football chat between now and then will be filled with debates over who should win it. More interestingly, however, the notable inclusions and omissions of this year’s nominations may be the crux of the debates. And that got us thinking about some of the weird and wonderful players that have found themselves rubbing shoulders with some of football’s biggest stars on the list of Ballon d’Or nominees over the years. Without further ado, let’s take a look.

Jamie Vardy – 2016

This was Leicester City’s Premier League-winning campaign; so, his inclusion is not strange at all. Justifiable as it was, there will be many readers scratching their heads trying to remember that this actually happened.

He fired his club to the title and set the record of scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League outings, though it still seems odd that Vardy, who was playing at Stocksbridge Park Steels just six seasons prior, was among those considered as the best in the world. Obscene maybe, but thoroughly deserved.

Mario Balotelli – 2012

The lovable Italian could win many awards for his behind-the-scenes tomfoolery, but the Ballon d’Or is certainly not one of them. Famously setting up Sergio Aguero for that winner against QPR should have warranted his inclusion and 23rd-placed finish alone. But on top of this, Balotelli also helped Italy reach the final of Euro 2012 that year.

Balotelli had the world at his feet in 2010 as he was termed the ‘Golden Boy’ with a shiny trophy to show, though the journeyman’s career path since has been less than inspiring as he now earns his corn in the Turkish Süper Lig with Adana.

Dimitri Payet – 2016

Branded as a ‘Streets Will Never Forget’ player, Payet became a focal point during his time in the Premier League and often found his name sung around the concourse of the clubs’ stomping ground, whether that be Upton Park or the London Stadium.

West Ham United’s go-to man during his stay, Payet was synonymous around east London for his marvellous displays and pinpoint free-kick technique. The Frenchman’s flourished in the fabled claret and blue and will remain as one of their brightest players of yesteryear, even if he did leave on a relatively sour note.

Jens Lehmann – 2006

Goalkeepers are renowned for usually not getting a sniff thanks to goals and assists being a main factor in the decision-making, with Lev Yashin the only man between the sticks to have ever been crowned victorious.

Lehmann gave it his best shot in 2006, mind, as he went 853 Champions League minutes without conceding and dislodged Oliver Kahn as Germany’s first choice for the World Cup. He did, however, get sent off in the Champions League final after 18 minutes, which, in turn, dampened his Ballon d’Or hopes.

El Hadji Diouf – 2002

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. El Hadji Diouf was nominated in 2022, believe it or not. The former Liverpool ace was an integral piece of the Senegal squad that found themselves playing in a World Cup quarter-final in the same year as his nomination. And while he never coherently lived up to the expectations of being listed in Pele’s “FIFA 100”, he will be remembered, albeit mostly for his outlandish platinum mohican trim.

Nani – 2011

We should throw that caveat out that he ended proceedings with just 0.22 per cent of the vote, but that will not matter in the eyes of the former Manchester United wideman. It was undeniably his best campaign at Old Trafford, having been named the club’s Players’ Player of The Year.

Often overshadowed by his compatriot on the other flank, Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s no doubt the tricky winger was a superb asset for Sir Alex Ferguson, despite falling down the pecking order following his Ballon d’Or nomination.

Nani - Manchester United statistics Games 230 Goals 41 Assists 71 Yellow Cards 15 Red Cards 3 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Donny van de Beek – 2019

The Dutchman’s forgettable stint at Manchester United has clouded over what a talent Van de Beek is. During his time at the Johan Cruyff Arena, he became one of the most sought-after midfield gems and got his high-profile move to the Premier League behemoths.

Lining up alongside his teammates Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Dusan Tadic, the now 26-year-old was a vital cog in his side’s imperious run in the Champions League and was credited with a nomination as a result. In hindsight, he should’ve stayed in the Netherlands and continued to be a maverick-type figure – but that’s a conversation for another day.

Emmanuel Adebayor – 2008

Adebayor was a potent threat in front of goal on his day, but it was always a case of whether his respective manager was going to get ‘good Adebayor’ or ‘bad Adebayor’ as he laced up his boots. The whole way throughout 2007/08, we enjoyed the former as he netted 30 goals in all competitions.

Tim Cahill – 2006

Undeniably one of the finest players to come out of Australia, the Everton legend was a catalyst in his nation’s 2006 World Cup wild ride to the round of 16. Cahill, known for his diminutive stature, yet imposing leap, outscored many mercurial goalscorers such as Filippo Inzaghi and Raul in Germany and his nomination was well-deserved.

Jamie Carragher – 2005

Similar to goalkeepers, defenders are heavily out-favoured by attack-minded players in the Ballon d’Or algorithm, seeing as the pint-sized Fabio Cannavaro is the only defender to ever add the honour to his CV.

Off the back of Liverpool’s memorable – yet unforeseen - win in Istanbul, Carragher was nominated for the Ballon d’Or. His teammate Steven Gerrard finished third in the poll that year, though Carragher’s eventual finish in 20th is still a feat worthy of a round of applause.

Asamoah Gyan – 2010

We’d never thought we’d see the day that a Sunderland player would be regarded as one of the best in the world, but Ghanaian legend Gyan did just that. The centre-forward was a spearhead in Ghana’s awe-inspiring 2010 World Cup efforts and that form transcended into the domestic scene.

For the Black Cats, he scored a goal every two games in his first batch of 10 Premier League outings and so his Ballon d’Or nomination was just the icing on the cake as the high-flyer became a Stadium of Light maverick.

Rui Patricio – 2016

The Portuguese stopper finished higher than Kevin de Bruyne in 2016. Let that sink in. Granted, he found success with his nation at Euro 2016 and was largely praised for his heroics between the sticks, but it’s difficult to picture him among the most pristine talents in the world. Alas, he made it.