Highlights Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are in a tight race for the Premier League title with only one point separating them.

Pundits have differing opinions on who will come out on top, with some leaning towards Arsenal's momentum, Liverpool's emotional send-off for Klopp, and City's dominance.

Michael Owen, Leon Osman and Darren Bent are among the former players tasked with giving their thoughts on who will lift the prestigious trophy in May.

With just ten games to go, only a single point separates the top three in the Premier League table. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are neck and neck in what might become the closest title race in English football history. All three teams will believe they have what it takes to raise the trophy at the end of the season.

Ahead of a massive clash between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola's men, some of the top pundits in the country were asked who they believe will walk away as champions of England. As you may have predicted, it was a tough call to make, but they all eventually did.

That said, we are going to break down which of the three challengers got the most votes, by whom and the reasons that were given for their selection.

Arsenal

Darren Bent, Jermaine Beckford

With the fewest number of supporters, it is the current league leaders. Despite sitting at the top of the Premier League, it seems as though Arsenal's lack of experience of winning major trophies in recent years still has people questioning their credentials. After all, it has been 20 years since they last lifted the famous trophy, all the way back to their invincible season.

Mikel Arteta and co were close to ending the baron run last campaign but fell short to treble winners City. With the added star power of Declan Rice in midfield, the Londoners have been in imperious form since the turn of the year.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Arsenal have conceded the least league goals in 2024 in Europe's top five leagues (4).

Despite having scored more and conceded fewer than both their rivals, many will point towards their incredibly difficult run as being their kryptonite. With trips to the Etihad and Old Trafford to come, as well as an away North London derby, Arsenal will need to secure maximum points from some very tricky fixtures.

Two men that are backing them to do just that are Jermaine Beckford and Darren Bent. Thgen again it's hardly a surprise as both are proud Arsenal fans. The latter looked relatively smug when giving his prediction. The former Tottenham striker said that the change in fortunes in comparison to this time last season will be the key factor for them reaching the top of the mountain. Bent stated:

"I think momentum is on their side. They are getting a lot of their key players back. This time last year they lost a few to injury. This season they seem to be coming back to full fitness. Arteta's squad will be more experienced than they were last season."

As for the former Leeds striker, he praised the Gunners' recruitment in the summer and also pointed to how the added experience will make the team more prepared this time around. They also have support from Gary Neville, who predicted Arsenal would win the league at the very start of the season.

Liverpool

Nedum Onuoha, Steve Sidwell, Don Hutchison, Darren Lewis

Although there is not going to be the perfect fairytale quadruple to end Jurgen Klopp's reign at Anfield, his side can still sign out with a record-equalling 20th league title. Having only lifted the trophy once in 2020, the German would love nothing more than to do so in front of a packed house in front of the Kop as he says goodbye to one of the most important chapters of his career.

The Merseysiders have received more backing from pundits than Arsenal, despite failing to beat them earlier this season. Among their believers are Steve Sidwell, Don Hutchison and Darren Lewis.

However, the stand-out would have to be Nedum Onuoha, who played for rivals Manchester City between 2004-2010. The former Citizens defender pointed towards the fact that the squad would be desperate to give their manager the ideal send-off. The 37-year-old claimed:

"Liverpool at this moment in time, they've got a great run of form. They've got the manager going out at the end of the season. They've got the story. It almost feels like the team's destiny."

That viewpoint is shared by the remainder of the pundits, with people unable to discount the romantic nature of football playing its part. To do so, they will need to win in Klopp's final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park and exact revenge on Manchester United when they visit Old Trafford after a dramatic FA Cup defeat against their bitter rivals.

Manchester City

Michael Owen, Karen Carney, Tim Sherwood, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior

It is hard to look past the machine that Pep Guardiola has built at Manchester City. With three league titles already won on the spin, the Citizens will be looking to achieve an unprecedented fourth. It's for that reason that half of the pundits selected the Champions League winners to walk away with the silverware once again.

Despite being the last Liverpool player to win the Ballon d'Or, Michael Owen was unable to look past the defending champions, saying:

"My heart obviously says Liverpool, but my head says Manchester City. Both teams have got lots to play for and, of course, there's Arsenal in there. But, I do think Manchester City are just going to edge it."

The former Real Madrid and Newcastle striker described the former 'Noisy Neighbours' as the best team in England, which is a fair assessment given their domination in recent years. Others, like Tim Sherwood, backed the returning Kevin de Bruyne and Jack Grealish to make an impact in the final games of the season, as well as goalscoring phenom Erling Haaland.

Aside from the impending visit by Arsenal, Manchester City are arguably the team with the easiest run-in, with fixtures against relegation-threatened Luton Town and Nottingham Forest surely acting as guaranteed three points. Their title rivals will be praying for an upset in at least one of these games.

There is also the factor of City being occupied on two other fronts, as they are still in both the FA Cup and Champions League. That being said, what's to say they can't achieve back-to-back trebles? Leroy Rosenior, Karen Carney, and Leon Osman are certainly backing Guardiola's men to once again lift the iconic Premier League trophy.