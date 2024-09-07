Kieran Trippier is open to completing a move to Turkey in the remaining week of the Süper Lig's transfer window, with Newcastle United not able to guarantee the defender a prominent role in their squad, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Trippier was instrumental in Newcastle's top four finish during the 2022/23 season, starting all 38 of their Premier League games. However, the 33-year-old's performances declined significantly last campaign, and he's subsequently lost his place in Eddie Howe's team.

Having been limited to just a short cameo away at Bournemouth thus far, and essentially having been displaced by Tino Livramento, the full-back is surplus to requirements at St. James' Park. The Englishman is keen to feature regularly after retiring from international football, and had been linked with a move to Everton, but now a switch to Turkey may be on the cards.

Jacobs: Trippier Open to Turkey Move

The right-back has a year remaining on his contract

Joining Newcastle from Atlético Madrid in January 2022 for a purported £12 million, Trippier became the initial marquee acquisition under the club's new Saudi ownership group. Thriving in his first 18 months on Tyneside, the former Tottenham man has made 94 appearances for the north-west outfit, scoring four goals and now has two years remaining on his £120,000-per-week deal at St James' Park.

However, the signing of Livramento from Southampton last summer was a clear indicator of early succession planning from the Toon's hierarchy, and the young full-back appears to have replaced Trippier at the beginning of the new campaign. With Emil Krafth still on Newcastle's books, a capable deputy to Livramento is already at Howe's disposal, making the ex-Ateltico Madrid defender somewhat redundant.

After a move to Everton didn't materialise, a switch to Turkey now appears the most likely exit route for Trippier, with the European country's window open until September 13th. Speaking on the possibility of a departure to the Super Lig, Jacobs revealed that the player is keen on the idea:

"Now Trippier doesn't have international football, he's solely focused on club, and he wants to play, and regularly, and Newcastle can't currently give him those guarantees. "So, it's going to be quite an intriguing couple of weeks, because there is a genuine desire from Turkey and more than one club, to explore Trippier, either on loan or permanently, and he is open to moving away and going there."

Given Trippier's desire to leave, his redundancy in Howe's ensemble and his contract expiring in 12 months, it would appear likely that such a deal will come to fruition.

Trippier's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 28 Goals 1 Assists 10 Pass Accuracy 76.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.33 Key Passes Per 90 2.62 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 3.27

Newcastle Considering Rabiot

The midfielder is available for free

While Trippier could depart the north-west in the coming days, an incoming could yet still arrive. Newcastle, along with Manchester United, are considering making a 'quick offer' for Adrien Rabiot, who is still without a club after leaving Juventus earlier this summer.

The Frenchman rejected a contract proposal from the Old Lady, and has held talks with several clubs over a move, although these suitors have reportedly been deterred by his excessive wage demands. However, with the 29-year-old now desperate to find a club, an agreement is expected soon. Newcastle are deliberating securing Rabiot before others do, as they look to bolster their midfield options.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/08/2024