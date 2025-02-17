Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is expected to leave St James’ Park after the season, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The former England international has struggled for regular game time under Eddie Howe and now looks set to depart Tyneside this summer, when he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

According to Jacobs, Newcastle will be ‘very understanding’ of opportunities for Trippier, who could have left in January amid concrete interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 34-year-old reportedly chose to stay partly due to the chance of lifting his first trophy with the club, as the Magpies will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on March 16.

Trippier Could Leave Tyneside

After three seasons at St James’ Park

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Trippier could leave Newcastle in the summer in search of more game time:

“Newcastle will now be very understanding of opportunities for Kieran Trippier in the summer and because he's not getting that regular game time, because Tino Livramento has embedded himself as the starting right-back in the league, Trippier is still expected to leave Newcastle in the summer.”

The 34-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Atletico Madrid in 2022, has struggled for regular Premier League football this season, making just six starts and nine appearances off the bench.

He started in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City, which saw Howe’s side lose for the third time in four league matches and slip to seventh in the table.

Trippier, who earns £120,000 per week, missed over a month of action this season with a hamstring injury and was also unavailable for part of the 2023/24 campaign due to a calf setback.

The former England international has made 111 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions since joining, scoring four goals and providing 21 assists.

Kieran Trippier's Newcastle United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 15 Starts 6 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.38 Pass completion % 83.1 Minutes played 586

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-02-25.