Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is more likely to sign for Liverpool than Arsenal this summer, according to journalist Steve Kay.

While the Sweden international is a dream target for Mikel Arteta and the Gunners, a move to Anfield and a link-up with Arne Slot may reportedly be more appealing for him.

According to Kay, there is a 4/10 chance that Isak ends up at the Emirates, with Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko deemed ‘perfect’ signings for Arsenal.

The Gunners were linked with Sesko in January and even attempted to sign Watkins but saw their late bid rejected by Aston Villa.

Isak ‘More Likely’ to Join Liverpool

‘He’ll cost around £120m’

Kay, speaking on YouTube, gave Isak a 4/10 chance of joining Arsenal in the summer and revealed the 25-year-old could cost around £120m:

“Oh, five, five or four. He’ll cost around £120m. I’ve seen these reports that Newcastle won’t sell, but I’ve never heard so much rubbish in all my life. If the player wants to go, he will go. That’s ridiculous, I don’t believe it for one minute. “The thing is, because Arsenal need numbers, if you buy Isak you just have Isak and Havertz again, so you still have two strikers. “I think he’s more suited and more likely to go to Liverpool more than Arsenal if I’m being truthful. The noises around Sesko and Watkins and the way we have explained it, that’s perfect for Arsenal.”

Isak has been superb for Newcastle this season, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 24 league appearances.

The 25-year-old ranks third in the Premier League’s goalscoring charts this term, trailing only Mohamed Salah and Erling Haaland.

Liverpool are expected to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and replace Darwin Nunez, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Uruguay international will have concrete opportunities to leave Anfield in the summer, with European clubs also in contention for his signature.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 24 Goals 19 Assists 5 Minutes per goal 104 Minutes played 1,984

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-02-25.