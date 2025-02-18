Richard Keys says Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim ‘clearly doesn’t want to be’ at the club and has branded Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘a cycling expert in charge of football matters’ in his latest blog post.

The former Sky Sports presenter highlighted the ‘sad’ situation at the club following United’s 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and admitted he cannot see things improving anytime soon.

The Red Devils suffered their eighth defeat in 14 Premier League games since Amorim took charge in November, slipping to 15th in the table, one point behind Everton, who they face this weekend.

Amorim’s tactics were heavily scrutinised by pundits after yet another defeat, with Gary Neville labelling them ‘absolute madness’ live on air.

Richard Keys Slams Ruben Amorim

He ‘clearly doesn’t want to be there’

Keys, writing in his blog, claimed he remains unconvinced by both Amorim and Ratcliffe, and pointed to the latter’s history in football club ownership:

“I genuinely want to see United back at the top table of English football, but they’re light years from re-joining the best. Light years and a £1b spend on the team. “They’ve got a manager who clearly doesn’t want to be there - a cycling expert in charge of football matters and an owner flailing about without a clue what to do next - except sack more good people. “It’s sad. It really is. But don’t say I didn’t warn you. How many times have I pointed out what happened at both Lausanne and Nice after Ratcliffe took controlling interests in those clubs? “Every time I do my mates accuse me of hating United. Wrong. I hate what’s happening at United. And I don’t see it getting better anytime soon.”

Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November on a two-and-a-half-year deal, has won just four of his first 14 league games, averaging one point per match.

The 39-year-old now appears on course to oversee United’s worst-ever Premier League finish, with the club sitting 15th and 10 points adrift of eighth, their lowest finish to date.

Amorim, who earns £125,000 per week, built his reputation as one of Europe’s most sought-after coaches during his time at Sporting Lisbon, where he won two Primeira Liga titles.

He also impressed in the Champions League before taking charge at Old Trafford, going unbeaten with Sporting in their first four games this season.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25 Premier League) Games 14 Wins 4 Draws 2 Losses 8 Points per game 1.00

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-02-25.