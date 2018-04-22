Amir Khan’s long-awaited return to competitive action was the talk of the town on Saturday night as he took to the ring for the first time in two years.

It was unclear as to how Khan might perform after a dreadful run of knock outs had left is career in doubt.

Phil Lo Greco would have been looking to exploit Khan’s notoriously weak chin as he bid to make a name for himself in what was easily the biggest fight of his career.

Khan, however, left absolutely no room for questions regarding the strength of his jaw as he brutally disposed of Lo Greco in just 40 seconds.

The Canadian barely laid a glove on Khan, who floored him twice before the referee called it.

Khan was understandably ecstatic with what was an incredible 40 seconds.

The 31-year-old exploded from the moment the first bell rang out and before you could even blink it was done and dusted.

Tony Bellew, only weeks away from a titanic rematch with David Haye, was keeping a close eye on proceedings, and was clearly very impressed with what he saw.

However, while fans might agree with what Bellew had to say, it will be that little bit at the end that will really get them excited.

The world wants to see Khan take on Kell Brook, that’s a fact, and fans will more than appreciate Bellew throwing his weight behind it.

Brook was ringside and had one of the best seats in the house to witness Khan’s stunning performance, and had a front row seat when Khan called him out in the aftermath of the knockout.

“I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook. He’s been living off my name for years.”

But once Khan had departed the scene, Brook was defiant in response.

“He doesn’t want the fight. All the fans want the fight, he can go in the jungle and chase stars but when he gets in with me he will be seeing stars.

“He struggles to make welterweight so why not make the fight at a catchweight.”

Enough with the talk, it is time for some action. Listen to Tony boys - we want a fight. (edited)

