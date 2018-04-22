Amir Khan really is back with a bang.

The King returned to the ring for the first time in two years at the Liverpool Echo arena, knocking out Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds.

Khan's trademark hand speed and sharpness was there for all to see, with Lo Greco being rocked by a huge early uppercut and the Bolton man then moved in for the kill.

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the 31-year-old, particularly after his brutal knockout at the hands of Saul Alvarez, but he really put them to bed.

Well, for now anyway.

As most will point out, Lo Greco wasn't exactly high-profile opposition, with Khan certain to face tougher tests in the next few years.

And the one test everyone wants to see is with Kell Brook.

It's well-documented that the two are not fond of each other and with Brook on duty with Sky Sports for the fight, there was bound to be a confrontation.

And boxing fans got what they wanted, with both fighters exchanging in the ring. You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Khan says: "I want to give the UK fans some big fights and sell out arenas and stadiums.

"We have many fighters around, I want to fight the top guys, I want to win another world title.

"The weight is an issue with Kell, I'm a 147lb fighter. I will fight and beat Kell Brook and the world knows it.

"Brook's been living off my name for a long time. I came and signed with Matchroom, I'm the one chasing Kell."

However, one thing that boxing fans picked up on was Khan's actions towards the end of the altercation.

After he yells at Brook "I'm chasing you" he then proceeds to literally run off.

Boxing fans on Twitter certainly weren't too impressed.

BOXING FANS REACT

It was rather bizarre from Khan.

The likelihood is that the two will have another fight before they meet but when they finally come face-to-face, Britain will come to a standstill.

