Boxing

-.

Boxing fans laughed at what Amir Khan did during his exchange with Kell Brook

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Amir Khan really is back with a bang.

The King returned to the ring for the first time in two years at the Liverpool Echo arena, knocking out Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds.

Khan's trademark hand speed and sharpness was there for all to see, with Lo Greco being rocked by a huge early uppercut and the Bolton man then moved in for the kill.

There were plenty of doubts surrounding the 31-year-old, particularly after his brutal knockout at the hands of Saul Alvarez, but he really put them to bed.

Well, for now anyway.

As most will point out, Lo Greco wasn't exactly high-profile opposition, with Khan certain to face tougher tests in the next few years.

And the one test everyone wants to see is with Kell Brook.

It's well-documented that the two are not fond of each other and with Brook on duty with Sky Sports for the fight, there was bound to be a confrontation.

And boxing fans got what they wanted, with both fighters exchanging in the ring. You can watch the footage below.

VIDEO

Khan says: "I want to give the UK fans some big fights and sell out arenas and stadiums.

"We have many fighters around, I want to fight the top guys, I want to win another world title.

"The weight is an issue with Kell, I'm a 147lb fighter. I will fight and beat Kell Brook and the world knows it.

"Brook's been living off my name for a long time. I came and signed with Matchroom, I'm the one chasing Kell."

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco @ Echo Arena Liverpool

However, one thing that boxing fans picked up on was Khan's actions towards the end of the altercation.

After he yells at Brook "I'm chasing you" he then proceeds to literally run off.

Boxing fans on Twitter certainly weren't too impressed.

BOXING FANS REACT

It was rather bizarre from Khan.

The likelihood is that the two will have another fight before they meet but when they finally come face-to-face, Britain will come to a standstill.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Eddie Hearn
Boxing
Kell Brook
David Haye

Trending Stories

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

What was said between Donaire and Frampton after their fight was truly class

What was said between Donaire and Frampton after their fight was truly class

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Kell Brook had the perfect message for Amir Khan immediately after leaving arena

Kell Brook had the perfect message for Amir Khan immediately after leaving arena

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again