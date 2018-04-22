Boxing

Kell Brook had an immediate message for Amir Khan after leaving arena

Amir Khan made a blistering return to the ring by beating Phil Lo Greco by stopping his opponent inside 39 seconds at Liverpool’s Echo Arena.

The 31-year-old had not fought for two years, since being beaten by Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in Las Vegas in May 2016, and he made up for lost time by knocking Canadian Lo Greco down twice in the early stages.

Khan, in his first bout on British soil in five years, sent Lo Greco to the canvas with a swift one-two combination inside the opening 30 seconds.

The contest was over moments later as the Briton’s devastating hand speed pinned his opponent up against the ropes to ensure it was over moments after it had started.

It meant Khan delivered an emphatic statement to Kell Brook, who was watching on from ringside, ahead of a possible all-British grudge match between the two Matchroom stable mates.

All eyes were on Khan to see what he could do in the ring after his two-year sabbatical, and in the end, it was a comfortable evening for the 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Outta Here' contest.

Job done inside the first round, with Lo Greco offering nothing, leaving Khan and Eddie Hearn obviously delighted.

However, it's on to bigger and better things now for Khan, and one man certainly in his eye-line for the future is Kell Brook.

As mentioned earlier, Brook was ringside for the fight, and he had an honest reflection on Khan's performance, however, it was his message to Khan whilst leaving the arena that was brilliant in itself.

Whilst departing the Liverpool Arena in a cab, iFL TV caught up with Brook and grabbed a brief chat with the British boxer, which can be seen in the video below.

Brook may have been complimentary about Khan given the fact he secured a win on his return fight in the first round, but you can bet that he won't have anything nice to say when they finally come face-to-face in the ring.

With Hearn both their promoters, it's certainly something that will happen somewhere down the line.

Watch this space.

