Kell Brook's response to Amir Khan calling him out after Lo Greco knockout

After a two year absence, Amir Khan made his much-anticipated return to the ring in Liverpool on Saturday night - and what a return it was.

Questions had been raised about his opponent, Phil Lo Greco, in the build-up to fight night with many feeling that it would end up being quite the mismatch.

Lo Greco was a bit of an unknown and many people felt Khan was using the Canadian as a way to ease back into competitve boxing.

However, no one could have predicted just how vast the gulf in class was going to be.

Khan came out all guns blazing and within 40 staggering seconds, had ruthlessly disposed of his opponent, flooring him twice before the referee called a halt to the action.

If the making of your pre-fight cup of tea ran a little bit late you would have missed it.

Khan was understandably elated with the knock-out, showcasing some lightning hand speed and in the aftermath, the 31-year-old, who was barely out of breath, was as quick as his hands when he called out Kell Brook, who was ringside doing some punditry work.

“I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook. He’s been living off my name for years,” Khan declared before scuttling down the tunnel and away from the spotlights.

Brook, however, was not about to let that kind of chat go unnoticed.

Speaking immediately after the stunning knockout, Brook made it quite clear that he is ready and waiting for Khan.

“I’m ready to put him to sleep. I want Amir Khan next, it’s got to be our next fight.”

“If he doesn’t agree to it next, he’s running. There’s no time to wait.”

Khan wants it, Brook wants it - so make it happen.

It really would be a humdinger of a bout so here’s hoping Khan can rise to the challenge and make good on his post-fight comment.

