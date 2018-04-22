If reports over recent days are to be believed, Andres Iniesta will soon be plying his trade in the Chinese Super League.

But when you watch his performances for Barcelona - even now, three weeks away from his 34th birthday - it’s hard not to feel that he’s leaving the Camp Nou too early.

Iniesta, one of the most talented players of his generation, still oozes class and was instrumental in Barça’s emphatic 5-0 victory over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday night.

The Spanish maestro was handed a perfect 10/10 rating by the Mirror for his performance and it was no less than he deserved.

He pulled the strings in midfield all night and capped off his wonderful performance with a magnificent goal early in the second half.

Barça boss Ernesto Valverde subbed off Iniesta with minutes remaining in order to allow him to receive the standing ovation from the Wanda Metropolitano crowd that he so richly deserved. This moved Iniesta to tears. His emotional reaction indicated that he knew this was the last time he’ll ever play in a Copa del Rey final.

After the final whistle, Barcelona had the usual post-match trophy ceremony - expect this one was a little different from normal.

Messi's classy gesture for Iniesta

Traditionally, Barcelona’s two captains go up together and lift the trophy. But Lionel Messi, keen to ensure this was all about his teammate, allowed Iniesta to lift the trophy on his own.

What a lovely gesture from Messi who, as one Barcelona fan pointed out, could have used this photo opportunity to boost his chances of winning a record-breaking sixth Ballon d’Or award at the end of the year.

This sums up the Argentine’s class. It’s always been about the team in his eyes, rather than himself, despite his extraordinary talent.

However, it was no less than Iniesta, who captained the team to glory, deserved.

Good luck, Andres

The World Cup winner, who joined Barcelona back in 1996, is one of the most decorated players in football history and has always conducted himself with the utmost professionalism.

Whatever he decides to do next, the football community will wish him all the very best.

Any aspiring footballers should look up to Don Andres.

Not only for what he does on the pitch but also for how he conducts himself off it.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms