Sunderland fans will be reeling for the next few weeks after their club were relegated to the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats have suffered their second relegation in the space of 12 months and will find themselves competing in the third tier of English football from the start of next season.

Chris Coleman’s side looked set to survive for another week after Paddy McNair had given them a 1-0 lead against Burton Albion, but two goals in the final five minutes turned the game on its head and confirmed Sunderland’s relegation.

To compound matters, it was former Sunderland player Darren Bent who netted the equaliser for relegation-threatened Burton.

Liam Boyce then scored the winning goal for the visitors in the second minute of stoppage time.

It was an embarrassing end to an embarrassing season for everybody associated with Sunderland.

You have to feel for the club's supporters.

Shearer responds to tweet about Sunderland players

Journalist Craig Hope from the Daily Mail revealed that not a single Sunderland player had the bottle to front up and speak to the media following the team’s relegation.

And this led to Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer nailing it with his reply to Hope’s tweet…

Nailed it there, Alan. He might be a former Newcastle player but even Sunderland fans will get where he’s coming from on this occasion.

At least one Sunderland player should have come out and conducted an interview after yet another shambolic performance, resulting in the club’s relegation to League One. But they all hid away.

Chris Coleman fronted up after the match

The fans surely deserve better.

One man who did front up was the manager.

"Firstly I would like to apologise to everyone for coming up short, ultimately not having what was needed,” Coleman was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It's a brutal experience and the disappointment is huge. To be fair, maybe blind optimism, five minutes left, I thought we were in the driving seat even though we didn't play well. Five minutes left the atmosphere was great, then it all changed.

"44 games we are into the season and we haven't been good enough. I am sorry for the supporters who have stuck with us every week, followed us, we haven't had enough and we have fallen short.

"I don't know where this club goes. I don't know what the plan is. We have been looking in terms of recruitment and players.

"We have not been told what's what. When I speak with chief executive Martin Bain he is as much in the dark as me. We know where we are now and we have to say 'that's happened, this is the plan'.

"Right now it's very raw, it's just happened. It's brutally painful. I have been here two minutes, the supporters have been here for years I can only imagine how they are feeling. I don't know what the plan is."

