Sevilla fan's reaction as Andres Iniesta walked off the pitch deserves a lot of respect

Barcelona secured their sixth Copa del Rey in 10 years with a brilliant 5-0 win over Sevilla.

The football was breathtaking from the Blaugrana, with all the superstars turning in brilliant performances.

And will forever be remembered as the 'Andres Iniesta final' with the legendary Spanish midfielder seemingly on his way to China at the end of the season.

In typical fashion, the midfielder was unplayable on the night, scoring a brilliant goal early in the first-half after a fantastic ball from his partner in crime Lionel Messi. The Argentine was also on the score sheet.

The two La Masia graduates were both just too good, allowing the rest of the team to flourish and subsequently destroy Sevilla, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho also on the score sheet.

Given that it was his last final with the club, Ernesto Valverde substituted him in the 86th-minute so he could receive one of the greatest collective ovations ever seen on a football pitch.

Despite the fact Iniesta had tormented their side, Sevilla fans all stood up and applauded a true legend of the game - who also won them the World Cup in 2010.

VIDEO

That kind of reception is the holy grail for any player.

And what made it even better was the actions of one Sevilla fan, who was caught urging his own supporters to cheers even louder for Iniesta.

This guy deserves so much respect from football fans.

VIDEO

If you want a definition of 'the beautiful game', there it is in a nutshell.

After the full-time whistle, the focus was all on Iniesta, one of the last players to embody the true glowing image of the club.

Valverde was quoted as saying: “Just a simple control of Andres is...(pauses)...I’d have given an arm to have been able to do what he does when I played."

La Liga's official Instagram account even posted after the game thanking Iniesta for his services.

It was a special night at the Wanda Metropolitano and it just makes you wonder; what is it going to be like when Messi is in this situation?

Where do you rank Iniesta among the all-time greats? Let us know in the comment box below!

