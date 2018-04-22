Football

Alexis Sanchez pays tribute to Arsenal's Arsene Wenger after Man Utd 2-1 Spurs

It's been 48 hours since Arsene Wenger announced he will step down as Arsenal manager at the end of the season, with tributes still coming in thick and fast.

In his 22 years as manager in north London, the Frenchman has overseen 1228 games (and counting), 823 in the Premier League and won 17 trophies.

His number of games will increase between now and the end of the season, of course, but there's a good chance he will also make it 18 trophies.

Arsenal are through to the Europa League semi-finals and winning the competition would be the perfect way for Wenger to bow out.

Wenger's news shocked everyone, from the fans, to the media and even the players, who have all paid homage to the 68-year-old on social media.

Mesut Ozil, who Wenger signed from Real Madrid in 2013, wrote on Instagram: "Passion, respect and success... that is what Arsene Wenger is all about.

"Thank you for what you've done for us at @Arsenal and the football world.

FOOTBALL PAYS TRIBUTE TO WENGER

"I'm grateful for everything you've taught me and all the trust you've put in me no matter how difficult the situation was. Merci Boss!"

Wenger has made some incredible signings throughout his time at Arsenal and one of his best was undoubtedly Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona.

It was a transfer no one saw coming, but in the summer of 2014, Wenger splashed a cool £35 million to bring the world-class Chilean to the Emirates Stadium.

p1cbm26t9419eu1pu010mc1in2gecf.jpg

Sanchez spent just over three years at Arsenal and has since joined Manchester United to realise his 'dream', so he's not overly popular amongst Gooners nowadays.

But he deserves a lot of respect for the kind words he said about Wenger following Saturday's FA Cup semi-final encounter between United and Tottenham.

Sanchez scored for Jose Mourinho's side as they won 2-1 at Wembley, and after the game he waxed lyrical about how Wenger helped him become the player he is today.

"I texted him yesterday to wish him the best," said Sanchez in the interview below. "I could not say anything on social media but I texted him and he replied to me saying thank you.

"It's sad because he is a historical football legend. I always said he is a gentleman and a football master.

"He taught me a lot about respect and to be a professional. I'm just so thankful to him."

And when asked if Wenger improved his football, Sanchez simply responded: "Yes, a lot. He is a true gentleman."

Class. Sanchez broke the hearts of Arsenal fans by leaving for United in January, but it's good to see how much he respects and appreciates Wenger.

