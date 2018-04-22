Nonito Donaire shared kinds words with Carl Frampton in his dressing room after their fight last night.

Frampton out-pointed Donaire over 12 rounds at Windsor Park in Northern Ireland to capture the WBO featherweight title, putting the Northern Irishman in pole position to take on current champion Oscar Valdez.

The two-weight world champion Frampton controlled much of the contest, dominating the opening four rounds, however, Donaire proved why he himself was a four-weight world champion as in the fifth he seemingly rocked his opponent with two uppercuts.

Frampton re-grouped as he cruised home to victory, boxing in slick style almost finishing his man in the closing seconds of the last round.

All three judges scored the bout 117-111, 117-111, 117-111 declaring the Northern Irishman the winner, and Donaire was quick to congratulate his man in his dressing room after the fight.

Donaire said: “Whatever you need that I can help with. Belfast has been amazing to me, you’ve been amazing to me.

“Amazing fight, I had so much fun with the fight. I’ve just gotta say, you did well you’re smart I had so much fun with it.

“I love you man, you’re awesome.

“All the best, I’m cheering for you.”

Donaire told Frampton he plans on going back down in weight, as the Filipino had previously won world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight.

Frampton extended his record to 25 wins with just one defeat, and after the bout, he proceeded to call out Valdez, the winner between IBF champion Lee Selby vs Josh Warrington, and the only man who holds a victory over the 31-year-old, WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz

"I'd love Valdez. Selby or Warrington - either of them. I'd want to fight [Leo] Santa Cruz for a third time but that's not going to happen.

"I want a world title and that's it."

Frampton said the possibility of returning to Windsor Park for a summer world title showdown is ‘hard to describe’.

