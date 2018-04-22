Boxing

.

What Nonito Donaire told Carl Frampton in his dressing room after their fight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nonito Donaire shared kinds words with Carl Frampton in his dressing room after their fight last night.

Frampton out-pointed Donaire over 12 rounds at Windsor Park in Northern Ireland to capture the WBO featherweight title, putting the Northern Irishman in pole position to take on current champion Oscar Valdez.

The two-weight world champion Frampton controlled much of the contest, dominating the opening four rounds, however, Donaire proved why he himself was a four-weight world champion as in the fifth he seemingly rocked his opponent with two uppercuts.

Frampton re-grouped as he cruised home to victory, boxing in slick style almost finishing his man in the closing seconds of the last round.

All three judges scored the bout 117-111, 117-111, 117-111 declaring the Northern Irishman the winner, and Donaire was quick to congratulate his man in his dressing room after the fight.

Donaire said: “Whatever you need that I can help with. Belfast has been amazing to me, you’ve been amazing to me.

“Amazing fight, I had so much fun with the fight. I’ve just gotta say, you did well you’re smart I had so much fun with it.

“I love you man, you’re awesome.

“All the best, I’m cheering for you.”

Donaire told Frampton he plans on going back down in weight, as the Filipino had previously won world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight, and featherweight.

Frampton extended his record to 25 wins with just one defeat, and after the bout, he proceeded to call out Valdez, the winner between IBF champion Lee Selby vs Josh Warrington, and the only man who holds a victory over the 31-year-old, WBA champion Leo Santa Cruz

"I'd love Valdez. Selby or Warrington - either of them. I'd want to fight [Leo] Santa Cruz for a third time but that's not going to happen.

"I want a world title and that's it."

Frampton said the possibility of returning to Windsor Park for a summer world title showdown is ‘hard to describe’.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Frank Warren

Trending Stories

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

Boxing fans were laughing at what Amir Khan did during exchange with Kell Brook

Boxing fans were laughing at what Amir Khan did during exchange with Kell Brook

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Kell Brook had the perfect message for Amir Khan immediately after leaving arena

Kell Brook had the perfect message for Amir Khan immediately after leaving arena

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again