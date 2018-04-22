Football

Fans think the BBC disrespected the FA Cup with their coverage of Man Utd v Spurs

The FA Cup produced yet another epic semi-final on Saturday as Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-1 at Wembley.

It was the day Alexis Sanchez finally arrived as a Red Devils player after an underwhelming start to his career, scoring a vital equaliser and being voted the man-of-the-match.

Jose Mourinho got his tactics spot on after a dismal start to the game, with Spurs simply unable to deal with the power and composure United showed in the second half.

Ander Herrera's winning goal was a just reward.

It was certainly a fiery affair, with seven players going into the referee's book and a number of major incidents throughout the 90 minutes.

So once the full-time whistle was blown, fans were looking forward to reaction from the players, managers and those in the studio.

What did they get? Absolutely nothing, because the BBC decided to cut off and show an episode of Pointless.

That's right, one of the biggest games of the English season got that treatment. Safe to say, the reaction on Twitter wasn't exactly great for the BBC.

FANS REACT

A real bizarre move.

Despite the fact the BBC missed it, Mourinho was full of praise for the attitude shown by his players after going 1-0 down courtesy of a goal from Dele Alli.

“I can imagine myself now after losing that match, I would be less upset than I was against West Bromwich, even though it’s an FA Cup semi-final,” Mourinho said.

“Because the attitude was good, the players were good, they were focused, ready, they helped each other, they were confident to play. I was really happy and pleased.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-TOTTENHAM-MAN UTD

“Both teams tried to start very strong, very aggressive. They were better than us, they scored and there was a period when we lost a little bit of control in midfield.

"Then a good reaction, good football, a good goal. In the second half we were very calm and very much in control even when Spurs had the ball. In the second half we were with the feeling that it was going to be very difficult to lose the game and most probably we would win.”

