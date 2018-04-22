Sky Sports boxing pundit Johnny Nelson was left impressed with Amir Khan’s lightning speed and accuracy on the way to his 40-second destruction of Phil Lo Greco.

Khan dropped his Canadian opponent with a sharp left-hook right hand combination and followed up this attack by forcing Lo Greco into a corner slumping his man with a barrage of punches on the way to a first-round stoppage.

Nelson told Sky Sports he believes Khan will be feeling relieved after getting his first win since beating Chris Algieri in May of 2015, and subsequently bouncing back from his last defeat against Canelo Alvarez in 2016.

Nelson said: "I think he's relieved more than anything.

"Hand speed lightning, accuracy lightning, but Lo Greco was made for him.

"This is a showcase for Amir Khan to say 'right, I'm back in the mix'.

"We didn't see much tonight, but this was his showcase."

After Khan made quick work of Lo Greco, the Bolton man was confronted by his long-running rival and former welterweight world champion Kell Brook, as he entered the ring and the two exchanged words.

Both boxers told the fans at the sold out Echo Arena in Liverpool they both want the fight, but with Khan insisting he will campaign at welterweight (147lbs) and Brook recently moving up to super-welterweight (154lbs) this could cause a problem.

Nelson said: "Now he's got to think, 'Where do I go? What do I do?'

"It's frustrating because of course both names are going to be mentioned when either fighter is fighting.

"What we've just seen there - is the fight going to happen at 147[lbs]? Does either fighter want it? One fighter is saying he doesn't want it, one fighter is saying at 147, I want to go for another clash. You just don't know."

Despite the former WBO cruiserweight world champion Nelson praising Khan for his shut out performance, he admitted the 31-year-old has to be more active now following his two-year lay off.

"Including 2016, including this round here, in the last two years, he's boxed seven rounds," he said.

"He needs to be busy, he needs to be back in the mix again, and hopefully get another fight before the year is out at least.

"He needs to think, 'What have I got? How do I withstand four or five rounds when you get that second wind?' He's got the win, but he's holding his hand out. I don't know whether there's an issue there, but he got the win and that was most important."

Khan extended his record to 32 wins in 36 fights.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms