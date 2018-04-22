Football

Saturday night's Copa del Rey final will be forever remembered by Barcelona fans.

While the Blaugrana may have romped to an emphatic 5-0 win over Sevilla, the match at the Wanda Metropolitano will be viewed as the most perfect of send offs to the legendary Andres Iniesta.

While it won't be his last game for the club, it will certainly be the last final he plays in, with the ageing midfielder seemingly on the verge of an unexpected move to China at the end of the season.

On the basis of his performance last night - which was virtually flawless - his move to the Far East may be a tad premature, although, the fact he cannot produce that kind of display on a regular basis is perhaps why he's leaving.

Iniesta's goal to make it 4-0 in the 52nd minute was simply breathtaking and the fact that Lionel Messi assisted it made it all the sweeter.

The Argentine was also at his fearsome best, terrorising Sevilla's defence, scoring once and assisting twice.

However, the one moment in the match that got fans talking didn't actually focus on his performance, rather his leadership qualities.

Late in the second half, Philippe Coutinho - who was brilliant on the night - had a goal chalked off because the referee had awarded a penalty to Barca for an earlier handball.

Barcelona v Sevilla - Spanish Copa del Rey Final

And instead of taking the glory, Messi allowed the Brazilian to take the penalty and score.

Needless to say, fans loved the Argentine's leadership methods.

FANS REACT

Both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are fantastic at the way they lead their teams but they do it in different ways.

While it is unlikely that the Real Madrid man would have handed the penalty to a teammate in that situation, the way he operates as a leader is still fantastic.

Messi's record in competitive finals now reads 27 games, 28 goals and 13 assists, meaning he's been involved in 41 goals in total.

And that, is just beyond ridiculous.

