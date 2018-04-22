Boxing

Adrian Broner sabotaged Jim Gray’s post-fight interview between the American and Jessie Vargas after their majority draw, and did so in peculiar fashion.

Both boxers went the 12-round distance at the Barclays Center, New York, with two judges scoring the contest 114-114, while one adjudged the bout 115-113 in Broner’s favour.

Despite Vargas taking the spoils in the opening session, the former four-weight world champion Broner upped his product, and from the second half of the fight onwards, showcased his dazziling combination punching.

Broner found home to some well timed overhand rights and a flashy uppercut in the ninth, but Vargas stayed in the fight and took the contest all the way to the scorecards.

After the bout, Broner made it clear he believed he won the fight, and after Showtime’s Jim Gray attempted to speak to both fighters after the decision had been made, the brash American took the mic and explicitly attacked his opponent.

He told Vargas: “Ay man f**k all that, f**k all that. I beat...man let me take the mic.

“I beat yo’ a** look at his face. It look like I beat him with what they beat Martin Luther King with man.”

Vargas, also a two-weight world champion at super-lightweight and welterweight, responded in a more hubiling tone.

He said: “You know what I’ll be honest, I’m an honest man, we went at it for 12 rounds that was what it was... we can do it again.”

Watch the bizarre post-fight interview below.

The 28-year-old Broner replied with: "we didn’t go at it that’s gay," as he continued his verbal onslaught on Vargas.

Broner continued: “I beat your a** like you stole something, I beat your a** like you got suspended from school, I beat your a** like you stole my bike...you bruised up.”

Not impressed with his opponents words, Vargas told Broner he needed to ‘settle down’.

The undercard saw Floyd Mayweather’s prodigy Gervonta Davis capture his second world title as he stopped Jesus Cuellar in three rounds to win WBA 'Super' super-featherweight title.

Middleweight Jermall Charlo knocked out Hugo Centeno Jr inside two rounds, which sees the American become Gennady Golovkin’s WBC mandatory challenger.

