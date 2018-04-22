Mohamed Salah made history on Saturday by equalling the record for most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season against West Brom.

Scoring in his fourth consecutive league game, the Egyptian took his tally to 31 goals to move level with Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.

And there's still time to claim the record as his own. Salah has three games to score one goal which seems inevitable given his current form.

Stoke City, Chelsea and Brighton are Liverpool's three remaining opponents and two of them are at home, so Salah breaking the record is very much on the cards.

His £36.9 million arrival last summer now looks like a bargain and even Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool got him for a fraction of what he's actually worth.

What makes Salah's debut season even more amazing is that questions were being asked of his finishing at one point.

Even though he was regularly finding the back of the net for Liverpool in August and September, the 25-year-old also missed an awful lot of chances.

SALAH'S IRONED OUT HIS FLAWS

That's no longer the case and it's incredible how much Salah's finishing and overall gameplay has improved over the past nine months.

Michael Owen has certainly noticed the improvements and in his latest column for the Daily Mail he made a rather bold statement about Salah and previous Liverpool legends.

Owen believes Salah is actually starting to make the likes of himself, Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres look "average" due to the sheer amount of goals he's scored.

It's worth remembering that Salah isn't even a striker, he's a winger, whereas Owen, Suarez and Torres were all out-and-out No.9s.

"Maybe, as Klopp suggested last week, we shouldn't be too surprised at the rise and rise of Mohamed Salah," explained Owen.

"After all, his stats at Roma were impressive, with 19 goals last season. And I don't think anyone predicted he would score 41 goals by now for the club.

"That said, he is beginning to make me and the likes of Robbie Fowler, Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez look average.

"I didn't have him down as a natural goalscorer at the start of the season. He was still a little like Raheem Sterling: raw and picking the wrong finish.

"He scored a lot but he missed a lot, too. But that chip against [Manchester] City changed my mind. With great goalscorers, their mind works slower when they get a chance."

