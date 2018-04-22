Behind an historic performance from Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, the Pelicans ran out 131-123 winners to secure a first-round series sweep of the Portland Trailblazers.

Davis dropped 47 points and Holiday added 41 as the duo combined for a playoff record-tying 88 points in New Orleans. Only former Celtics pair Jo Jo White (34 points) and John Havlicek (54 points), who achieved the feat back in 1973, as the only two-man combination to score 88 or more points in a single postseason game.

It was also only the sixth instance of teammates scoring over 40 points in a playoff game in NBA history, and the first time since LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in the 2016 finals.

Davis added 11 boards and three blocks to his monster points haul, and finishes the series averaging an impressive 33 points per game. Holiday shot 65% from the field and notched eight assists to go with his 41 points, which took his series points average to 27.8.

The increasingly impressive guard's clutch 18-foot pull-up jumper gave the Pelicans a six-point lead with 40 seconds remaining on the clock to secure only the second playoff series win in franchise history.

The star duo got ample support from Rajon Rondo, who turned in yet another stellar playoff performance with 16 assists to go with seven points and seven rebounds.

That took his assist tally for the series to 53, and along with Holiday, the former Celtics star has stepped up enormously in the absence of All Star center DeMarcus Cousins. With all three stars contributing heavily in the impressive series sweep, the Pelicans suddenly look like a real threat in the West.

Speaking on his historic performance, Davis said: "I just tried to go out every game and play to the best of my ability so I can help the team win.

"Just trying to build a legacy in New Orleans, and let people know that we're for real."

The former number one overall pick is playing arguably the best basketball of his career, and Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry lauded his All Star big for his incredible game.

"In a close-out game and with the magnitude of the situation, this was probably the best game he's played since I've been here," Gentry said. "He just was not gonna let us lose."

New Orleans stands to face the Warriors in the conference semi-finals, proving Golden State closes out their 3-0 advantage over the Spurs, and with Steph Curry's return date still unknown the Pelicans could spring a huge upset if they continue to produce similar performances.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.

Enjoy, and please subscribe for all future episodes.