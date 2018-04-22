The one main issue WWE has been dealing with for the past couple of years is how to get Roman Reigns over with all WWE fans. His rise to the top is thanks to a major push backstage, and at the start, fans were essentially told to deal with it.

However, over time, some fans have started to accept The Big Dog as the new face of the WWE, but not all. There is still a notable amount of fans that still boo Reigns whenever he makes an appearance for the WWE on TV.

Chris Jericho is one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, so if anyone knows how to get over with the crowd, either as a face or as a heel, it's him. He recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet, via Cageside Seats, about what WWE needs to do with Reigns.

Y2J said: “He’s like a modern day John Cena. For years, fans just boo Cena because they think it’s the cool thing to do but not paying any attention to what he’s really doing. That’s what Roman is now. They just see Roman and instantly start booing because it’s the in thing rather than just shutting up and watching this guy for what he is which is a great performer. And that will come.

"Obviously maybe if he turned heel... but if he turned heel, all the people that booed him would start cheering him, you know what I mean? So, I think it’s just a matter of time, staying the course. He needs some good, good heels to work with, heels that want to be heels, or can be heels.

”A guy like Samoa Joe, I mean, he’s a big, tough ass kicker who is a great promo. He looks tough. What’s to hate? What’s the heel about Samoa Joe? I’m not saying that in a bad way but dude, I loved Samoa Joe before I ever met him because I just like... that guy he kicks people’s asses.

"I like that. It’s like Brock Lesnar -- how can you ever cast Brock Lesnar as a heel? He’s a big, giant, ugly guy who beats the hell out of guys and wins all the time. What’s to hate about that?"

Jericho continued: ”Honestly, if it was me as a heel, I could get it over. Maybe Miz, like those type of heels. I don’t know if people would buy The Miz in that place, though. But you need some kind of a real crybaby cowardly heel against Roman Reigns."

Jericho even had a crazy idea for him and Reigns that he pitched to Vince McMahon if they ever got into a feud against one another, and it involved a fireball.

"I had an idea that I wanted to do that I pitched to Vince: I wanted to throw a fireball in his eyes and blind him. An old school Memphis idea, yeah. But we never did it. But something like that, maybe, would help.”

A real proper heel that would be the bad guy to Reigns' good guy would be perfect to help The Big Dog get over with all WWE fans. While Joe is a great heel, he's a solid fan favourite, so everyone loves him and will be hoping he can beat Reigns, rather than it being the other way around. A crybaby cowardly heel is needed to get The Big Dog over with everyone as a babyface.



LISTEN TO THE TURNBUCKLE TALK PODCAST WITH SPECIAL GUEST MATT HARDY ON ITUNES HERE.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms