Delhi Daredevils' Trent Boult produced an incredible catch in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday.

Boult was fielding on the rope at backward square leg when Virat Kohli smashed the ball high following a Harshal Patel bowl, and the strike seemed to be heading for a six.

However, the 28-year-old New Zealand international plucked the ball in the air and caught it with his right hand before crashing down on the floor following his dramatic dive to capture what has been described as the best catch in IPL history.

Commentator Isa Guha said: “This is the catch of the season...Trent Boult, what are you doing?

“That is the best catch we have ever seen in the IPL when you consider the enormity of the situation.

“That’s just ridiculous. It’s come out of nowhere.”

The umpire sent the catch for review after Kohli was left in disbelief he was caught out, and the Indian international captain later praised Boult for the incredible catch, and even stated he did not feel bad for being caught out due to the skillful nature of the incident.

After the match Kohli said: “I was stunned when he took it, that’s a brilliant catch.

“It happens in the IPL especially. That’s a catch when you look back, you don’t feel bad about getting out.”

Despite Boult’s amazing efforts, his side lost out by six wickets, and Bangalore’s victory was led by AB de Villiers, who showcased top notch batting skills, scoring 90 off 30 deliveries.

His efforts included 10 fours and an amazing five sixes as Bangalore set out to better Dehli’s innings of 5-174 leaving two overs to spare.

After the game, star man De Villiers said: "Some of those nights when I see the ball well, don't last. But tonight it was nice and clear.”

Bangalore are placed fifth in the IPL, while the Daredevils sit at the foot of the table.

