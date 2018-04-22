Cricket

Trent Boult against England..

Trent Boult performs catch of the season in IPL game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Delhi Daredevils' Trent Boult produced an incredible catch in the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday.

Boult was fielding on the rope at backward square leg when Virat Kohli smashed the ball high following a Harshal Patel bowl, and the strike seemed to be heading for a six.

However, the 28-year-old New Zealand international plucked the ball in the air and caught it with his right hand before crashing down on the floor following his dramatic dive to capture what has been described as the best catch in IPL history.

Commentator Isa Guha said: “This is the catch of the season...Trent Boult, what are you doing?

“That is the best catch we have ever seen in the IPL when you consider the enormity of the situation.

“That’s just ridiculous. It’s come out of nowhere.”

The umpire sent the catch for review after Kohli was left in disbelief he was caught out, and the Indian international captain later praised Boult for the incredible catch, and even stated he did not feel bad for being caught out due to the skillful nature of the incident.

After the match Kohli said: “I was stunned when he took it, that’s a brilliant catch.

“It happens in the IPL especially. That’s a catch when you look back, you don’t feel bad about getting out.”

Despite Boult’s amazing efforts, his side lost out by six wickets, and Bangalore’s victory was led by AB de Villiers, who showcased top notch batting skills, scoring 90 off 30 deliveries.

His efforts included 10 fours and an amazing five sixes as Bangalore set out to better Dehli’s innings of 5-174 leaving two overs to spare.

After the game, star man De Villiers said: "Some of those nights when I see the ball well, don't last. But tonight it was nice and clear.”

Bangalore are placed fifth in the IPL, while the Daredevils sit at the foot of the table.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Sri Lanka cricket
England cricket
IPL
Bangladesh cricket
Cricket
West Indies cricket
India cricket
Pakistan cricket
South Africa cricket
Australia cricket
New Zealand cricket

Trending Stories

Jimmy Anderson explains the biggest problem with the new 100-ball tournament

Jimmy Anderson explains the biggest problem with the new 100-ball tournament

Darren Gough has reacted to Andrew Strauss' recent hire - and he's not happy

Darren Gough has reacted to Andrew Strauss' recent hire - and he's not happy

New footage has emerged that could prove Australia cheated during the Ashes

New footage has emerged that could prove Australia cheated during the Ashes

One English county confirm their interest in signing one of Australia's banned trio

One English county confirm their interest in signing one of Australia's banned trio

Ricky Ponting has finally weighed in with his verdict on Australia's ball-tampering

Ricky Ponting has finally weighed in with his verdict on Australia's ball-tampering

New footage emerges showing what Warner actually said to De Kock before bust-up

New footage emerges showing what Warner actually said to De Kock before bust-up

The six words Darren Lehmann said on walkie talkie that saved his job

The six words Darren Lehmann said on walkie talkie that saved his job

Watch: Hashim Amla was run out in very embarrassing circumstances vs Worcestershire

Watch: Hashim Amla was run out in very embarrassing circumstances vs Worcestershire

Nasser Hussain highlights two areas of the team new England selector Smith must fix

Nasser Hussain highlights two areas of the team new England selector Smith must fix

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again