The Jazz took a 2-1 series lead over OKC with a 115-102 win on Saturday.

Russell Westbrook promises to 'shut off' Ricky Rubio after the Jazz PG records historic game three triple double

Jazz guard Ricky Rubio notched a piece of franchise history during their 115-102 game three victory over the Thunder on Saturday, becoming the first Utah player to achieve a playoff triple-double since Hall of Famer John Stockton back in 2001. 

"Having my name next to his name is an honor," Rubio said of Stockton. "I don't know what else to say. It's huge. Have huge respect for him, and playing here is great because I know how important a point guard he is for this franchise."

Rubio's stellar showing put the Jazz 2-1 up in the first round series, and it's safe to say it did not sit well with Russell Westbrook. 

Fresh off a second consecutive season averaging a triple double, the NBA's king of the feat vowed 'shut off' his opposite number from here on in. 

"He made some shots," the reigning MVP said. "Too comfortable. But I'm gonna shut that s--- off next game though. Guarantee that."

The seven-time All Star had a bad night himself, going 5-17 from the field and giving up eight turnovers. Westbrook's 14 point haul was one of his worst of the season, and he didn't even attempt a shot in the fourth quarter. 

"Just gotta take what's given," the Thunder star said. "I'm getting myself jumping in the air trying to look back to find [Paul George] and [Carmelo Anthony] and other guys on the floor. I've got to stay in attack mode and read my first option and go with that."

The typically abrasive response from Westbrook drew an amusing reaction on social media from Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell, who simply posted a zipped mouth emoji. 

It sets up a potentially feisty game four in Salt Lake City on Monday, and Rubio will be hoping to continue his fine form that's extended through the whole series so far. 

The 27-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 8.3 rebounds through three games and posting his first playoff triple-double on Saturday. He's quietly been outplaying Westbrook, and is providing Donovan Mitchell with all the support he needs to carry the Jazz to an upset series win. 

He might find it tougher with a fired-up Westbrook coming for him in game four though, and it would be no surprise to the see the triple-double machine churn out another monstrous one come Monday night. 

