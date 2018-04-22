WWE

The latest update on Neville's current contract situation with WWE

Ever since the controversial departure of Enzo Amore from the WWE, the Cruiserweight division has been thriving with some big changes being made.

Triple H is rightfully being credited as the man that is making these successful changes after taking the reins from Vince McMahon, with the latter’s focus now shifting to the XFL.

Since then, we’ve seen more entertaining matches - such as the Cruiserweight Championship match at WrestleMania 34 between Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali - along with Drake Maverick being announced as the general manager.

However, the one notable thing WWE fans still haven’t forgotten about is that Neville is nowhere to be seen.

The King of the Cruiserweights walked out of WWE all the way back in October, meaning it’s now six months since he was last on television. Although, that hasn’t stopped fans and outlets speculating when his return to the company could take place. For example, there was one strong rumour circulating right before the Grandest Stage of Them All in New Orleans this year that the Englishman could have been revealed as Braun Strowman’s mystery tag team partner.

Despite being a massive name in the Cruiserweight division, it’s clear that both he and his loyal fans believe he’s worth more than that and deserves to compete on either Monday Night RAW or SmackDown LIVE as a top talent.

Now, an update from Mike Johnson of PWInsider may have just revealed what the future could hold for the former NXT Champion, and it doesn’t sound too good.

When speaking on PWInsider Elite, Johnson was asked about Neville’s situation and revealed that he’s simply playing the waiting game by sitting at home since the WWE is refusing to release him from his contract.

According to Bodyslam.net, Johnson said: “Yeah, he’s hanging out at home, waiting to figure out how he’s going to get out of his WWE contract. Or if he’s going to come up with some way to come back to WWE. We’ll see if that ever happens.”

Johnson’s last sentence suggests that a return does seem unlikely right now, or even in the future.

It’s also believed that while Neville has been away from WWE television on his own accord, the company will put a freeze on his contract as he has been missing contractual dates.

The same thing was done with Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan when they missed a lot of television time while they were under contract. So, if he does ever decide to come back, he’s potentially going to have to make up for the time he’s missed which currently stands at around six months during this dispute.

What do you make of Neville letting his WWE contract expire by sitting at home? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

