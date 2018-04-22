Boxing

What Eddie Hearn said about Deontay Wilder after Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco

There was plenty for promoter Eddie Hearn to discuss after Amir Khan's spectacular knockout victory over Phil Lo Greco on Saturday night. 

Not only did the Matchroom figurehead reflect on the return of Khan and a potential fight with Kell Brook, but he turned his attention to next week's US card.

Danny Jacobs will be headlining the New York show against Maciej Sulęcki, while Jarrell Miller exchanges leather with Johann Duhaupas.

And it will also present the opportunity for an acceleration in negotiations for a potential Anthony Joshua v Deontay Wilder clash.

Hearn will be able to meet face-to-face with Wilder's team during his trip over the pond and Joshua himself will be in the country, with the unified champion ready to sit ringside for the Miller fight.

Hearn flying to the USA this week

The only previous negotiations between the two teams came upon Hearn's trip to America last November and that was for a Jacobs fight, too.

All in all, next weekend will go a long way in deciding whether Wilder v Joshua will actually go down.

Consequently, it was only natural that a few interviewers brought up that very situation before Hearn left the Echo Arena in the aftermath of Khan's victory.

Frank Buglioni and Ricky Summers Press Conference

Hearn's message for Wilder and the fans

Michelle Joy Phelps of Behind The Gloves stepped up to the plate and managed to get a very interesting answer and message from Hearn. 

"They need the money, we've offered them 12.5 big ones, I even offered him $5 million to fight Dillian Whyte.

"So let's spell it out, you've got $2 million to fight Dominic Breazeale, you've got $5 million to fight Dillian Whyte or you've got $12.5 million to fight Anthony Joshua.

"You've got a H&M bag, you've got a Michael Kors bag and you've got a big f***ing Louis Vuitton bag, which one you picking?

"You listening Deontay? Sign the contract mofo!

"Listen, I'm meeting Shirley [Shelly Finkel] and Al [Haymon] on Thursday in New York so, all jokes aside, hopefully we can get it sorted.

"I want to make the fight, it's the fight we want next, 100%.

"I talk to Anthony everyday and it's the fight he wants next."

Very exciting times then and whether or not the fight happens could come down to Thursday.

Hearn will meet face-to-face with two of Wilder's representatives for only the second time and it can only be hoped that he has more success this time around.

Just as Joshua v Wilder is the fight that Hearn wants next, it's the bout that boxing fans are dying for.

Who do you think would win - Joshua or Wilder? Have your say in the comments section below.

