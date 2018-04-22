WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans may have only finished a couple of weeks ago, but WWE themselves are already looking ahead to next year's Showcase of the Immortals taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The last night WWE was at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania was WrestleMania 29 when The Undertaker took on CM Punk, Triple H battled Brock Lesnar, and The Rock defended the WWE Championship against John Cena. WrestleMania 35 is expected to be just as stacked.

WWE has already started to tease what could happen at next year's event, as they recently released a video teasing five things that could happen at the event, including four epic matches and one deserving induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In their video, WWE talked about how they would like to see Goldberg and Batista return to the company for one more match. They suggested that the WCW icon should face Braun Strowman, but they didn't name an opponent for The Animal.

Another match that WWE has teased for WrestleMania 35 is a world championship match for Daniel Bryan since he never received another chance for the WWE title after relinquishing it in May 2014 due to injury. This is something which many WWE fans would love to see as well.

As for the WWE Hall of Fame, they have suggested that Paul Heyman should be inducted into the hall in his hometown area of New York and New Jersey. Heyman definitely deserves to be a Hall of Famer, and he should be the headline act whenever he is inducted. Next year would be perfect for him so long as he feels the time is right.

Finally, WWE has teased a huge match for the Women's division, as they have suggested Ronda Rousey should face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. This would truly be a monumental match not only for WrestleMania but for women's wrestling as well. It has the potential to be the first ever women's match to main event the Showcase of the Immortals.

Full list:

Goldberg vs Braun Strowman

Batista vs ?

Daniel Bryan in world title match

Paul Heyman inducted into Hall of Fame



Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 35 is still a year away, but if WWE's recent tease is anything to go by, it very well could be a stacked weekend for all WWE fans to look forward to.

