'Playoff Rondo' has his eyes set on another NBA championship.

The Pelicans guard has lived up to his postseason name in spectacular fashion thus far, helping his team to an impressive 4-0 sweep of the Trailblazers in round one. He's not stopping there though, and has much loftier goals in mind for this talented group.

“I cam here to win a championship." he said. "I didn’t come here to beat a team in the first round (or) the second round. My expectations were high coming in knowing the talent that I was playing with. I think Day One when we all got together at Kentucky I knew it was kind of real as far as the talent that we were playing with. The characteristics of the guys off the court kind of all meshed. It took awhile, but at the end of the day nothing comes together so quickly and we were able to come together and continue to play one another. This is just one check mark in the big goal that we have in mind. We are going to try to stay even keel throughout the playoffs with a couple days of rest and come back locked in ready to go against probably the defending champs.”

The way his squad demolished the much-fancied 'Blazers in four games suggests his ambition carries some serious clout. Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday balled out across the entire series, averaging 33 and 28 points apiece, whilst Rondo himself is playing inspired hoops that sparks memories of his time in Boston.

The enigmatic guard's 53 assists across the four games against Portland are the third most dimes in a four-game playoff series in NBA history. The only man with more; Magic Johnson.

The 32-year-old has channelled his 'Playoff Rondo' persona with full force, controlling the pace of the game and dishing eye-catching dimes to Davis, Holiday and co with startling regularity.

The heartbeat of the 2008 Celtics title winning team is averaging a double-double with 11.3 points and 13.3 assists per contest this postseason, and his playoff experience will be key going forward if New Orleans is to advance to past the conference semi's.

They stand to face the Warriors next, providing Kevin Durant and co can close out their 3-0 advantage over the Spurs, and given that Steph Curry may not be healthy it's series they could well win.

Davis and Holiday are playing the best ball of their careers, and with Nikola Mirotic also in fine scoring form, the Pelicans are a danger to anyone out West as of now.

Even without Curry, Golden State will be an extremely tough out and there's still the daunting task of a potential matchup with the Rockets in the Western conference finals. But, Rondo and his squad are brimming with belief and a first NBA title in franchise history is certainly not out of the question.