Few footballers in the history of the game have had better careers than Barcelona's Andres Iniesta.

The Spaniard will go down in the record books as one of the greatest midfielder's of all time, winning 31 trophies to date with the Blaugrana.

His latest accolade was the Copa del Rey, Barca's sixth in the last 10 years and it could be his last final with the Catalan club.

If the rumours are true, Iniesta will be heading to China at the end of the season as he feels he is unable to produce the kind of performance he did in the 5-0 thrashing of Sevilla on a regular basis.

Nevertheless, even getting that kind of 10/10 performance two or three times a season would be a huge bonus to any club.

The Chinese Super League would be getting a huge injection of quality, one which European football will desperately miss.

There's been a distinct lack of interest from club's on the continent, probably due to the fact that no side is willing to match the financial packages from the Far East for a 33-year-old.

However, one side is trying their luck and the way they've gone about it is almost unheard of.

Real Betis' manager Quique Setien - a man wanted by a lot of Barca fans as their next manager - tweeted from his personal account pleading Iniesta to reject China and sign for Betis.

Have you ever seen a manager do that? We certainly haven't.

Hopefully, the Betis boss isn't landed in any trouble with La Liga officials because of it.

The Seville side have been the surprise package of the season, with Setien's team playing some of the most exciting football in Spain's top-flight.

They're currently sitting fifth and if they were to get Iniesta, they could form a legendary midfield partnership with fellow Spaniard, Joaquin.

Make it happen we say!

