The year 2018 is proving to be the best time to be a huge fan and advocate of women’s wrestling in the WWE.



The women’s rosters from Monday Night RAW and SmackDown LIVE, right through to NXT are absolutely stacked with big-name, talented stars. The only downside to having so many huge names is that not all of them are going to be able to get a big push or enough time in the limelight unless somebody else is taken out.

STACKED ROSTERS

If anything, the Superstar Shake-up has made it much more difficult for those on the blue brand, who have been considered the winners of this reshuffle. Asuka arrived earlier this week, but the show didn’t lose any big names. Instead, they retained the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella and more.

Despite big names like Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss being on the RAW roster right now, some might say the division is more open compared to SmackDown and makes it slightly easier to reach the top. However, someone who hasn’t been getting a big enough push recently is Sasha Banks.



While she’s still in a slightly big feud alongside Bayley, it’s obvious that WWE hasn’t had any serious plans to stick the Women’s Championship on her, and not many would have guessed that she’d be stuck on the pre-show at WrestleMania 34.

Now, though, Mike Johnson of PWInsider has revealed that her backstage attitude in WWE could be rubbing officials the wrong way, and it’s one of the possible reasons why she hasn’t been getting the push many believe The Boss deserves.

ATTITUDE

According to Still Real to Us, he said: “There certainly have been stories about her with her attitude and her and I talked about that WrestleMania week and she kinda blew it off. In some ways saying that she does not have an attitude with the fans, but has an attitude if you are bothering her in a place where she has not made it publicly known that she would be there then you are out of line.

“I don’t think there is any reason why the shine on her has gone away. There is probably a plethora of reasons including some of the factors you mentioned in your questions, but it’s not just one thing. It’s a number of things.

“Whether she sorta gets that focus unrestricted push again, that remains to be seen but I don’t think she’s really diminished in terms of her work in the ring. I just think they haven’t focused upon her as much as they were in the earlier days where it was her, Charlotte, Becky, Paige and others who are in the women’s division.”

While you can understand why The Boss would be frustrated at continuously being swamped by fans when it’s not convenient, having a speculated bad attitude towards them is clearly not going to sit well with officials.



If this does happen to be one of the reasons why they haven’t been pushing her, then it’s going to be increasingly difficult to emerge as the top star once more, especially with a stacked women’s roster now impressing more than ever.



What do you make of the Sasha Banks’ backstage attitude potentially costing her a push in WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

