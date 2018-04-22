Amir Khan has revealed that he knew he'd won his comeback fight against Phil Lo Greco moments before their fight began due to a surprising new in-ring tactic.

Last night's explosive win within 39 seconds marked Khan's comeback after two years away from the ring after a knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016.

The build-up to this fight included jibes from Canadian Lo Greco suggesting Khan has been on a losing streak ever since, including losing his 'family and his wife'.

Khan also suffered a forced change of trainer during his preparations for last night's bout, with Virgil Hunter being hospitalised due to a health scare, and Joe Goosen stepping in to take his place.

However, the 31-year-old Bolton fighter's latest statements suggest that this change of coach could hold the key to his success.

Khan has revealed that Goosen encouraged him to stare at Lo Greco from the moment he stepped through the ropes, and that from this eye contact, he knew that he'd won the fight already.

Khan said after the fight, as per the Metro: "Joe’s very good at keeping me focused. In the ring he never wanted me to take my eye off my opponent Lo Greco. Even I was feeling uncomfortable out there.

"I was thinking he’s not looking back and me and I wanted him to. I was thinking 'what do I do here?' He was looking at me when I came out, but he stopped.

"That’s when I saw in his eyes the fight was lost. When I’m looking at him. He stared at me for a couple of seconds and stopped. Would not look at me up at me. That’s when I thought 'He’s done now'."

Whether Khan's mind games will work again remains to be seen, but the Bolton boy looked sharp, dropping Lo Greco with a blazing left-right combo after just 13 seconds.

A flurry of body shots ended the fight shortly afterwards to surely clinch Khan's chances of fulfilling a grudge match with Kell Brook.

Speaking about the potential match-up, Khan told the BBC: "That fight is something I am not rushing and not running away from.

"I will fight Kell Brook and beat Kell Brook. Kell Brook has been living off my name for a long time. I am a stronger fighter, a better fighter."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms