Manchester United are 90 minutes away from winning their 13th FA Cup trophy after a superb comeback victory against Spurs in the semi-final.

Jose Mourinho’s side were behind after just 11 minutes thanks to Dele Alli’s strike and had to hold firm to ensure they didn’t concede a second.

But they were level at half-time thanks to Alexis Sanchez’s header from a brilliant Paul Pogba cross.

While the first-half was very even, United stepped it up a notch after the break.

They took the lead just after the hour break thanks to Ander Herrera and showed brilliant strength and determination to hold on towards the end.

It came at a small cost, though. Numerous players went down with cramp as the clocked ticked down.

While that may have been a time-wasting ploy for some, it certainly wasn’t for Antonio Valencia. The United captain could barely walk at the end of the game and that could be seen struggling in the tunnel after the match.

MCTOMINAY HAD A CLASSY GESTURE FOR HIS CAPTAIN

As seen on ‘Tunnel Cam,’ Valencia was doubled down as he walked back to the changing rooms.

But he was offered a helping hand by one of the youngest members in the squad - Scott McTominay.

McTominay wasn’t named in the squad for the semi-final but, whilst in his tracksuit, was also heading back to the dressing room to celebrate United’s victory.

And after seeing Valencia, he showed class and respect beyond his years by saying: “Captain, put your arm around me" in an attempt to help him out.

Valencia may have declined but United fans loved McTominay’s gesture.

That’s the sort of respect you want to see from a 21-year-old.

Mourinho’s side may have received plenty of criticism for the way they’ve played football this season but finishing second to Manchester City in the league and winning the FA Cup would represent a pretty decent season.

And Mourinho is adamant that the Red Devils are set to have a successful campaign.

"The season is successful if we finish second, if we do a better Premier League [season] than Spurs, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal,” Mourinho said.

“If we do that, I think it is successful because 81 points would break the 80 points target.

"To finish second against an untouchable winner is good, to make lots more points than last season, to win more matches, to score more goals, to concede less goals, to have much better results against the top teams I think is a successful season.

“Now the final is the final and obviously you have to try to win, but I do not think it is because of one game that a team is good or bad, a player is good or bad, a manager is good or bad and the season is good or bad."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms