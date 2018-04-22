Sixteen years on from making his debut for Barcelona aged 18 and Andres Iniesta may have just played his last ever cup final for the club.

Barca thumped Sevilla 5-0 to win the Copa del Rey for a fourth successive year, with their Spanish playmaker instrumental as he scored a lovely goal.

Iniesta carried the ball forward, played a one-two with Messi and glided around the goalkeeper before finding the back of the net. It was a trademark build-up and finish.

Now 33, Iniesta looks set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season for the riches of China. An announcement is due in the coming days.

"This week I will make the decision public," said Iniesta when asked about what the future holds. "There are many emotions, many feelings, many years.

"I'm happy to be able to give this image and the title. Today the people deserved this. I am happy personally and at a collective level.

"There are very strong emotions, the affection and respect that people have for me is something that I am very much grateful for. As I said, I will try to add this cup to the league.

INIESTA'S SWANSONG

"This week I will speak about the decision I make, as a person and as an athlete. The affection the people have shown me is priceless."

With the likes of Carles Puyol, Victor Valdes and Xavi all leaving Barcelona in recent years, Iniesta's seemingly imminent departure marks the end of an era at Barcelona.

He will go down as one of football's greatest ever midfielders when he eventually retires and be remembered for his vision, intelligence and footwork.

Anyone who has ever played against Iniesta knows he's unstoppable on his day, like Peter Crouch, who faced the Spaniard for England back in 2007.

Spain won that game 1-0 thanks to an Iniesta rocket and Crouch can remember thinking his performance was even more "unbelievable" than the goal itself.

"It looks like the little genius is moving to China at the end of the season and that represents the end of an era for Barcelona," wrote Crouch.

"I played against him a couple of times, once for England against Spain in February 2007. He scored an unbelievable goal in their 1-0 win that night at Old Trafford but he played even better."

Pretty much sums Iniesta up as a player. He's been a magician down the years and it's no exaggeration that he's one-of-a-kind.

