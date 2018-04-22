Manchester United reached the FA Cup final with a hard fought 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday and are now just one game away from silverware.

While the Red Devils have been humbled in the Premier League, their hopes of securing a trophy are still alive and well. A great number of frustrations have come with this season for United but securing the FA Cup would be the perfect way to wrap up the campaign.

Reaching the May showpiece didn't come easily, though, with Jose Mourinho's men falling to victim to a Dele Alli strike in just the 11th minute.

Nevertheless, Alexis Sanchez levelled the scoreline before the break before United opened their stride in the second-half and took the win virtue of Ander Herrera's emphatic strike.

The players, manager and fans will now hotly anticipate whether it will be Chelsea or Southampton with whom they clash in the final.

Alan Shearer on Jose Mourinho

And ahead of the closing weeks of the season, Alan Shearer has given his honest verdict on Mourinho and his performance as coach against Tottenham.

Considering the criticism around the Special One this season, Shearer's comments have to be credited and what he's said about the divisive boss looks absolutely spot on.

Writing for BBC Sport, Shearer penned: "Manchester United need to win the FA Cup for their season to be a success but, whoever they face in the final, I would back Jose Mourinho to find a way to beat them.

Mourinho outclassed Tottenham and Pochettino

"United totally deserved their win over Tottenham in Saturday's semi-final because Mourinho managed the game superbly, especially in the second half.

"His side had been battered by Spurs in the first 20 minutes, when they were second to every ball and losing every 50-50 challenge.

"Mourinho was going berserk on the touchline but he rectified everything that was going wrong. United ended the game in complete control.

"Mourinho is looking to take United from sixth place to second in the Premier League this season which would be a big achievement in itself at most clubs - but they need to win the FA Cup too.

Mourinho is a serial winner

"Winning trophies is what they are about as a club and the same is true of Mourinho as a manager.

"He has won 20 major honours as a manager while Pochettino still has none.

"He defines success by silverware - and if his side go on to beat Chelsea or Southampton in next month's final then he will have won three trophies in two seasons at Old Trafford.

"He had had his critics for his side's style of play at times in recent months but he knows how to get his team over the line, and he makes the difference at the big moments like he did here.

"When United's players looked to the touchline on Saturday, they had a serial winner in Mourinho to give them the guidance they needed.

"They used all of that experience against Spurs, who are going to end the season empty-handed again."

Say what you like about Mourinho, and he certainly has his downsides as a manger, but the man knows how to win trophies.

Four trophies in two seasons would reflect an impressive start to life for Mourinho at United and no more so when coupled with a first top two finish since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.

Shearer, frankly, is spot on.

