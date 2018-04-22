Boxing

-.

George Groves' tweet after Amir Khan KO'd Phil Lo Greco caused a stir

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was big night for British boxing at the Liverpool Echo arena on Saturday.

The sport is experiencing a huge boom on British soil right now and the return of Amir Khan will only add to the extraordinary growth we've seen in the last few years.

Love him or loathe him, Bolton's finest draws massive crowds and will sell out stadiums.

And the King got back to winning ways in style, knocking out Phil Lo Greco inside 40 seconds in what was his first fight in nearly two years.

While the Canadian was not the most formidable of foes, it was still a big step for the 31-year-old under his new management team.

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom were, of course, delighted to add a hugely profitable face, with the hope that it means Khan and Kell Brook will finally meet in the ring.

Most of the reaction from fighters and experts to the fight praised Khan's return, but George Groves posted a rather salty tweet straight after the KO.

Needless to say, his post caused quite a stir.

GROVES' TWEET

The Saint is clearly referring to the rather enthusiastic celebrations from Khan after his victory.

While the were slightly over the top, it's hard to be too harsh on a guy making his comeback after such a long time out of the ring.

And a lot of boxing fans were not too impressed tweet, with most blasting Groves' unnecessary negativity.

BOXING FANS REACT

The majority of people weren't happy with the cynicism from Groves and in truth, it wasn't really needed.

After his win, Khan proceeded to call out Brook, with boxing fans getting excited at the possibility of a British super-fight.

"I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook," he said. "I'm a better fighter and a stronger fighter. I'm not a fighter to run away. I came to Eddie (Hearn) and signed a deal with your promotional company, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom company. I'm chasing you, remember that."

If he were to celebrate beating Brook in the same manner, no one would dare question Khan.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Eddie Hearn
Manny Pacquiao
Emotional-Angry
Boxing
George Groves
Kell Brook
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Eddie Hearn: How I reacted when I noticed Brook entering the ring to confront Khan

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

Adrien Broner truly embarrassed himself during post-fight interview after Vargas draw

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

What Kell Brook said in aftermath of Amir Khan knockout will leave boxing fans salivating

What was said between Donaire and Frampton after their fight was truly class

What was said between Donaire and Frampton after their fight was truly class

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Mike Tyson has had his say on who would win between Joshua and Wilder

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

Amir Khan has named the best heavyweight boxer between Joshua, Wilder and Fury

Boxing fans were laughing at what Amir Khan did during exchange with Kell Brook

Boxing fans were laughing at what Amir Khan did during exchange with Kell Brook

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

What Tony Bellew tweeted about Khan & Brook after Lo Greco KO was so true

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Watch: Eddie Hearn had a very clear message for Deontay Wilder after Khan v Lo Greco

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again