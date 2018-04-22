It was big night for British boxing at the Liverpool Echo arena on Saturday.

The sport is experiencing a huge boom on British soil right now and the return of Amir Khan will only add to the extraordinary growth we've seen in the last few years.

Love him or loathe him, Bolton's finest draws massive crowds and will sell out stadiums.

And the King got back to winning ways in style, knocking out Phil Lo Greco inside 40 seconds in what was his first fight in nearly two years.

While the Canadian was not the most formidable of foes, it was still a big step for the 31-year-old under his new management team.

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom were, of course, delighted to add a hugely profitable face, with the hope that it means Khan and Kell Brook will finally meet in the ring.

Most of the reaction from fighters and experts to the fight praised Khan's return, but George Groves posted a rather salty tweet straight after the KO.

Needless to say, his post caused quite a stir.

GROVES' TWEET

The Saint is clearly referring to the rather enthusiastic celebrations from Khan after his victory.

While the were slightly over the top, it's hard to be too harsh on a guy making his comeback after such a long time out of the ring.

And a lot of boxing fans were not too impressed tweet, with most blasting Groves' unnecessary negativity.

BOXING FANS REACT

The majority of people weren't happy with the cynicism from Groves and in truth, it wasn't really needed.

After his win, Khan proceeded to call out Brook, with boxing fans getting excited at the possibility of a British super-fight.

"I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook," he said. "I'm a better fighter and a stronger fighter. I'm not a fighter to run away. I came to Eddie (Hearn) and signed a deal with your promotional company, Eddie Hearn's Matchroom company. I'm chasing you, remember that."

If he were to celebrate beating Brook in the same manner, no one would dare question Khan.

