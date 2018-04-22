Amir Khan had his first boxing match in almost two years at the Echo Arena in Liverpool last night against Phil Lo Greco and he did not disappoint any of his fans in his return fight, in fact, he might have just reinserted himself back into the welterweight division.

Khan returned to the boxing ring with a bang, as he knocked out Lo Greco inside 40 seconds into the first round, the first time he has achieved a first round knockout finish since he boxed against Dmitry Salita in December 2009.

Following the fight, the British boxer revealed his future intentions while signed to a three-fight deal with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom Sport, calling out not only fellow British boxer Kell Brook, but the American Boxer and the current IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. as well.

Khan said to Sky Sports, according to Boxing Scene: "Errol Spence is a very good fight for me. Stylistically, I've got a 100 percent record against southpaws. If I'm at the best of my condition, I honestly think I can [defeat Spence], with the speed and movement and it being at 147 where I feel comfortable at. I think that's a good fight for me at that weight."

Unsurprisingly, Spence doesn't agree with Khan's thoughts, as he heard of the call out by the British boxer while he was at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, watching former world champions Adrien Broner and Jessie Vargas battle it out in their fight.

The current IBF welterweight champion said to Fight Hype that Khan is 'crazy' for calling him out and that he should be focused on trying to fight Kell Brook rather than himself.

If Khan is able to defeat Brook if they are to meet in the ring, it would be hard for either party to not book Spence vs Khan, since that will be a fight that a lot of boxing fans will want in the welterweight division.

It's certainly way too soon for Khan to face Spence in his second fight back in the ring after almost a two-year absence, as he's not going to do well against the 23-0 undefeated champion, who hasn't had a fight go to a decision since he faced Ronald Cruz back in June 2014 when he was 13-0.

With a few more fights and a good performance against Brook, Khan might be ready then to face Spence, but not right now.

