Ever since Arsene Wenger announced he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season on Friday morning, the tributes have been pouring in.

Football fans, players and pundits haven’t been backward in coming forward to pay their respects to the Frenchman.

Le Professeur will now be hoping to end his 22-year spell at the north London club with Europa League victory.

If he does, it will be his 18th trophy during his spell after leading the club to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.

But Wenger’s legacy won’t be defined by his trophies alone.

He helped change English football with his philosophies when he first arrived in 1996, while he earned a reputation of turning talented youngsters into world-class players.

But many believe Wenger’s decision to step down has come far too late.

SOUNESS HAS UPSET SOME FANS

Arsenal haven’t sustained a title challenge for many years and haven’t won the title since 2004.

And amongst all of the tributes, there is one man that isn’t willing to sing the praises of Wenger.

That man is Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Writing his column for the Times, Souness - who came up against Wenger on numerous times as a manager - has created a stir by criticising the Arsenal boss.

While Souness is obviously well within his rights to portray his opinion, he has really angered some Arsenal fans.

“Arsène Wenger has tarnished his legacy at Arsenal by staying too long,” Souness begins.

“His record over the past decade, in contrast, would have seen him sacked long ago at any of the other clubs in the top six. Arsenal have been treading water, papering over the cracks by qualifying for the Champions League, and winning three more FA Cups.

"Wenger should have won more. I can’t believe moving to a new stadium in 2006 prevented Arsenal competing with the other big clubs if he’d really wanted to, that he didn’t have the power to walk into a board meeting and say: 'Enough is enough, it’s me getting it in the neck, I want to start competing and buy the best players.'

"I must have managed against him about 20 times. My spells at Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle overlapped with his at Arsenal. I’d ask him in for a drink after games but he never came, so I don’t know him. On the touchline, he wanted to influence referees as much as he could, like all managers do, whether verbally or with gestures.

"They’ve not won a point away from home this year. How does a manager walk into a dressing room and look these guys in the eye, knowing they are that sort of group? It’s a sorry situation far removed from the one Wenger inherited."

Tell us how you really feel, Graeme.

