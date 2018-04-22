The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of clinching a spot in the second round of the playoffs after securing a huge game four win over the Miami Heat to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

The Sixers had to dig deep to come away with their second straight win in Miami as they trailed by 12 points late in the third quarter and were not playing at their best.

They committed 27 turnovers and shot just 7-of-31 from three-point range in a heated battle with the home team where tempers boiled over on a number of occasions.

But when you have genuine stars on your team, it makes it possible to win games without playing well and the 76ers had Ben Simmons to thank on this night.

The Aussie produced a historic performance and once again put himself in elite company with an extraordinary feat in the 106-102 victory.

Simmons became the first rookie since Magic Johnson in 1980 to post a triple-double in the playoffs.

He finished the game with 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. Per ESPN, he's the fifth rookie with a triple-double in the playoffs, also joining Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry Lucas and Tom Gola.

"I figure that just means I'm doing my job. I think the stats I have averaged all season have been up there so I don't think it's anything new for the team or myself," Simmons said of his latest accomplishment, per ESPN.

"As long as [we] are winning, I'm happy. All those accolades will come if we're doing the right things."

The 21-year-old is competing in the playoffs for the first time but it certainly doesn't seem that way as he's performing like a seasoned veteran and becoming a leader for this young Philly team.

"Ben is Ben," said J.J. Redick. "It's almost become expected now that he has to go average a triple-double. He's very tough physically, but he's even tougher mentally.

"The last four games have been as vocal and demonstrative as I've seen him all season. He's been fantastic. He's coming out of his shell in regards to leadership, and that's huge for us."

Joel Embiid, who had a frustrating night shooting just 2-of-11 for 14 points, also praised his teammate and believes that's why he deserves to be crowned as this year's best rookie.

"He's a monster," Embiid said. "I think that's the first time the 76ers had a triple-double since Charles Barkley, and that's big time.

"He was a beast tonight, and that's why he's the Rookie of the Year."

The Sixers will now head back home to Philadelphia and look to seal their place in the semi-finals of the east and a showdown with either the Boston Celtics or Milwaukee Bucks.

Listen HERE to the first episode of the new GiveMeSport NBA podcast, featuring former Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin.

Enjoy, and please subscribe for all future episodes.