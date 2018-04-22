Gennady Golovkin might not have to wait much longer now for his next fight, as his next mandatory challenger for the WBC middleweight title was revealed last night when Jermall Charlo was able to defeat Hugo Centeno Jr in New York.

Inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Charlo was able to beat Centeno inside the second round of their fight on Saturday, winning the WBC interim middleweight title in the process, as well as becoming Triple G's obligatory challenger.

After the fight, Charlo sent a fiery verbal warning to the undefeated Kazakhstani boxer ahead of their mandatory encounter, which will most likely take place later this year.

The WBC middleweight title challenger said, according to Sky Sports: "Two-time world champion... bring GG on! I don't even want to talk about it. Bring on GGG, Triple GG, I don't care what you call him. I am ready."

Golovkin vs Charlo will certainly be an interesting fight since both fighters are undefeated in the ring so far in their professional careers.

The American has now won his last three fights via knockout, and last night was his quickest fight finish since he faced Antwone Smith in August 2013. Five of his last six fights have been one by knockout, so he will be a tough opponent for the Kazakhstani.

However, he won't be the only mandatory challenger to face Golovkin soon, as the winner of Daniel Jacobs vs Maciej Sulecki next weekend at the Barclays Center once more will decide who is the mandatory challenger for the WBA middleweight title. Charlo could be given a chance to fight Golovkin before either of them though.

There's even the chance that both Charlo and either Jacobs or Sulecki may be forced to wait for their title fight as the Kazakhstani may look to have a fight against Billy Joe Saunders since it provides him with a chance to unify the titles and win the WBO middleweight title. That fight though won't happen until sometime after June 23 since Saunders is already booked for a title defense against Martin Murray.

Either way, Charlo proved last night that he has what it takes to go face-to-face with Triple G in the middle of the ring for the WBC middleweight title, and he's made sure to express his desire for the fight to happen as well.

