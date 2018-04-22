Boxing

Khan calls himslef a better fight than Brook after his victory against Phil Lo Greco.

Sky Sports ask boxing fans who would win between Kell Brook and Amir Khan

"The future holds some big fights..."

That's what Amir Khan has promised to bring back to the UK after his fight with Phil Lo Greco.

Khan added: "I want to give the UK fans some big fights and sell out arenas and stadiums."

The former unified light-welterweight world champion exploded back into action on British soil after defeating the Canadian Greco in just 40-seconds following a return to the ring after almost two years.

But, despite the long break from stepping into the ring, Khan certainly reminded everyone watching of his searing hand speed.

The Brit hadn't had a fight since his loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in May 2016, but showed he still has the speed and power as he threw punches at Lo Greco from the opening bell.

But, despite a knock-out return, the long-awaited showdown with Kell Brook was soon back on everyone's mind.

The British rivals have been at each other for the best part of five years, and not long after Khan making a return victory against Greco, the 'Special One' was soon in the ring and in the face of Khan.

During his post-match interview, Khan made it clear that he was back and looking to fight against the best of the best and reclaim a championship.

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco @ Echo Arena Liverpool

Khan said: "I want to give the UK fans some big fights and sell out arenas and stadiums.

"We have many fighters around, I want to fight the top guys, I want to win another world title.

"The weight is an issue with Kell, I'm a 147lb fighter. I will fight and beat Kell Brook and the world knows it.

The pair then exchanged words in the ring.

"He's just run off, he doesn't want the fight. All the fans want the fight. I want the fight. He can go in the jungle and chase stars but when he gets in there with me I'll make him see stars!" said Brook.

Amir Khan v Phil Lo Greco @ Echo Arena Liverpool

Khan said: "I will fight Kell Brook and I will beat Kell Brook. I'm a better fighter and a stronger fighter. I'm not a fighter to run away.

"Brook's been living off my name for a long time. I came and signed with Matchroom, I'm the one chasing Kell."

So, do you think it will happen and more importantly, who do you think would win?

Well, a poll by Sky Sports has revealed that 10% of you don't think it will happen, with 50% of you backing Kell Brook to win, leaving 40% of you saying Khan will win.

p1cbmmmbfr1op11pjh1uq6f6d1kst9.jpg

Results correct at the time of writing this article, and 881 votes were made

