Simon Mignolet posts hilarious tweet about Mohamed Salah ahead of PFA awards

Six players may have been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, but everyone knows only two names are really in the running.

Mohamed Salah, who bagged a record-equalling 31st Premier League goal of the season against West Brom on Saturday, is the heavy favourite.

His biggest competition is Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian orchestrating Manchester City's title success this season from central midfield.

Harry Kane, David de Gea, Leroy Sane and David Silva are the other four nominees and deservedly so following outstanding individual campaigns.

Most people's money is on Salah winning the award, though, and it would appear even De Bruyne thinks that will be the case.

"I think if you can choose nobody from our team, I think he (Salah) deserves it," De Bruyne said earlier this month. "Probably he's going to win it anyway.

"He's been remarkable and to compete with someone that's scored that many goals, you're not going to win. I'm very satisfied with my performance this year, with the team."

Manchester City v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg

It's hard to look past Salah following what has been an unprecedented debut season at Liverpool, who signed him from AS Roma for £36.9 million last summer.

The Egyptian has bagged 41 goals in all competitions, guided his team to the Champions League semi-finals and could yet break the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season.

Liverpool's players and fans fully expect Salah to come out on top and ahead of the PFA awards Simon Mignolet has posted the best tweet about his teammate.

Words can't do the tweet justice, so just check it out below.

MIGNOLET'S CHEERING ON SALAH

How good is that GIF?! As you would imagine Mignolet's hilarious tweet is going viral and Liverpool fans are in absolute stitches.

TWITTER REACTS

Even if Salah somehow doesn't win PFA Player of the Year tonight, Mignolet has at least won tweet of the year so far.

Topics:
Premier League
Liverpool
Simon Mignolet
Football
Mohamed Salah

