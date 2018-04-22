Cricket

The ECB unveiled their latest bright idea earlier in the week, with a new 100-ball innings tournament.

It is being marketed as 'The Hundred', and is set to begin in 2020, featuring eight city-based franchises, in a move away from the traditional county game.

Initally, it was thought the ECB would just mirror the Indian Premier League and Big Bash styles that have been so successful, but they've opted for a more niche format.

There will be 15 six-ball overs, with a ten-ball over added in to make the century.

It hasn't exactly been well-received either, with a lot of criticism aimed at the ECB's brainwave for ripping up the basics of the game, particularly with the extended over.

The county game is so historic in this country, and with the franchises about to come into action it is feared that their importance may very will diminish.

One day cricket has comfortably overtaken the test format in terms of popularity in recent years, and possibly the best red-ball bowler ever produced on these shores has his own reservations about the new tournament.

CRICKET-NZL-ENG

Jimmy Anderson thinks that it could be detrimental to future generations, as their skills won't be as honed as they are in Test matches.

The Lancashire man claims that it could almost kill of swing bowling, which he is so famous for, and he fears that he won't be able to watch any when he retires.

"As a cricket fan, once I've retired I hope there are still really competitive Test series around," Anderson said.

"Test cricket is why I fell in love with the game and I'm sure there are lots like me. There is so much to love about the longer form and I want to be able to watch new players come through and challenge records.

CRICKET-AUS-ENG-ASHES

"The thought of there not being any skilful swing bowlers emerging troubles me. It's such an amazing thing to watch when a bowler can move it both ways through the air, and the batsman is left guessing.

"The main point for me is that if you encourage younger people to lean so heavily towards white-ball cricket, those skills will get lost.

"I can't stomach the thought of someone growing up wanting to bowl four overs as their limit."

It's certainly a good point, and one that the ECB should seriously consider.

New Zealand v England - 2nd Test: Day 5

While it is important to get more fans watching the game, they should put the values of it first, rather than effectively making up new rules with the ten-ball over.

There's now a lot of pressure on 'The Hundred' to be a success, and it will backfire spectacularly on them if it doesn't.

