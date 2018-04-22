UFC

Daniel Cormier had an epic response to Alexander Gustafsson's retirement jibe on Twitter

Although they’re not throwing down inside of the Octagon right now, that hasn’t stopped the top trio of the UFC’s light heavyweight division in Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson and Jon Jones from going to war on social media.

Life just wouldn’t seem complete if Jones and DC weren’t regularly going back and forth on Twitter, even if the former is involved in doping scandal which can see him miss plenty of time inside of the Octagon.

WAR OF WORDS

Recently, though, Gustafsson has decided to get involved with both men. After claiming he could beat Jones and suggested beating him was bigger than capturing a UFC title, Bones hit back on Twitter by promising the Swede that he’d never beat the American.

He posted: “@AlexTheMauler Beat me in three? Your hands were the only thing you had over me in our first fight. That gap is closing fast. Our first fight will be the greatest thing you’ve ever done inside of that Octagon. You will never beat me, that’s my promise to you.”

The Mauler didn’t stop there.

While announcing the big news that he had signed a new lucrative deal with the UFC, he decided to throw in a not so subtle jibe at the reigning light heavyweight champion by taking aim at his plans to retire.

Last week, Cormier revealed that by the time he’s 40-years-old next year, he plans to retire with or without having the opportunity to fight guys like Jones or even Brock Lesnar - depending on whether or not he can get past Stipe Miocic in their huge heavyweight championship clast at UFC 226.

RETIREMENT JIBE

Just like his bitter rival, Cormier wasn’t going to let Gustafsson have the last say by responding to his tweet and taking aim at the fact that his greatest accomplishment in his career is that he’s lost to both DC and Jones.

He posted: “Alex, what exactly have you accomplished in your career? I’ve earned the right to retire on top. Your greatest accomplishment is two close losses. Congrats on the new contract, now go fight. It’s been two years. Enough with the social media. #gofight.”

Even though his career is winding down, there could still be some big fights out there for Cormier and a rematch against Gustafsson is certainly one of them.

If he doesn’t stick around, then it could be left to his AKA teammate Luke Rockhold to get his hands on Gustafsson, if he pulls through and moves up from the middleweight division.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s brilliant response to Alexander Gustafsson’s retirement jibe on Twitter? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

