.

Lance Stephenson says the Cavs will "panic" if they go down 3-1 in their series

In four playoff meetings with LeBron James in the last six years, the Indiana Pacers have come off second best on every occasion and have struggled to find a way past the king of the Eastern Conference.

But going into their game four clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday holding a 2-1 series lead, the Pacers are in their best possible position to finally overcome the league's best player.

They have never held a 3-1 lead over James but this is easily the weakest team LeBron has been a part of going up against Indiana and this gives them a great opportunity.

The Cavs let a 17-point half-time lead slip in game three as they collapsed in the second half and the Pacers are now keen to make it back-to-back wins on their home floor and put their nemesis on the cusp of an opening-round exit for the first time in his 15-year NBA career.

Lance Stephenson, who has had his well-documented battles with the Cavs superstar over the years, believes they're in total control and can more or less finish the series off if they win on Sunday night.

"We have full control right now," Stephenson said, per ESPN's Mike Wells. "We have to keep it. We get another win in our building, and that's when I think they're going to start panicking. We're going to bring it like we [brought] it the first game."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

Stephenson was part of the Pacers squad that failed to overcome LBJ and his Miami Heat team in three consecutive years from 2012-2014, including two Eastern Conference Finals matchups.

Indy held a 2-1 lead in their second-round meeting with the Heat in 2012 but ended up losing three straight games and they are keen to avoid a repeat and allow the Cavaliers to steal back home-court advantage.

"Our goal is to stay together, try to contain LeBron, play team defence," Stephenson said. "That team is a good team. I don't think they're going to get frustrated."

The men from Indianapolis have shown resiliency all season and had to do so again to overcome the 17-point deficit they faced in game three.

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game One

All-Star Victor Oladipo says it's a sign of how they're evolving as a team but he still sees ways they can improve.

"I think we're getting better," he said. "Teams make adjustments between games. We did a great job of adjusting in the second half. I think our best basketball is still to come."

Sunday night's encounter at Bankers Life Fieldhouse will definitely be the biggest game of the series and the Pacers know they won't have many better opportunities to finally dethrone the King.

Mike D'Antoni makes shocking statement about his Houston Rockets

Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili set impressive NBA record in Game 4 victory

Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo converts amazing tip-in to beat Celtics

Kevin Durant's career advice to Giannis Antetokounmpo is brutally honest

Andrew Bogut's next basketball career move has been revealed

Pelicans sweep the Blazers; Jazz take control against OKC; T-Wolves overcome Rockets

Watch: Rajon Rondo bamboozles Blazers defence with incredible assist to Anthony Davis

Damian Lillard explains the main reason for their elimination against the Pelicans

Rajon Rondo reveals his lofty ambitions for the Pelicans this postseason

