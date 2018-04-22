It was Arsene Wenger’s penultimate Premier League game in charge of Arsenal at the Emirates as his side took on David Moyes’ West Ham.

Just two days after dropping the bombshell that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, chants of ‘One Arsene Wenger’ echoed around the stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Frenchman over the past 48 hours as everyone attempts to thank him for everything he has done for Arsenal in the last 22 years.

And the way he’s conducted himself in English football since his arrival in 1996 has seen him earn the respect of everyone he’s worked with - and against.

And that much could be seen during the match against West Ham.

West Ham substitute Patrice Evra saw the perfect opportunity to pay his very own respects to Wenger as the match was going on.

When going to warm up, Evra went out of his way to shake the hand of his compatriot.

It was something that was spotted by James Olley, Evening Standard's chief football correspondent.

It’s a small gesture - but one that just shows just how respected Wenger is by everyone involved in football.

Wenger had the first opportunity to speak about his decision ahead of Arsenal’s clash with West Ham but he didn’t seem to want to give much away in the interview on Sky Sports.

"I will come out on that a bit later," Wenger told Sky Sports.

"At the moment, for me, it's important to focus on what matters to people of Arsenal. That means the results of the next games.

"But not after the game. After the season, maybe.

"First of all, I am focused on the game.

"At the end of the day my job is to win the next game and I have to make a separation between the feelings and the emotions that can come with such a decision.

"What is important is your job and I want to do my job well until the end."

