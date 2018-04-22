There was a unique atmosphere in the Emirates Stadium as the Arsenal players walked out for their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Just two days previously, Arsene Wenger had shocked English football by taking the decision to step aside as Arsenal manager after a mammoth 22 years in the role.

As a result, any hostilities towards the French manager were turned to sentiment, nostalgia and gratefulness for what he's achieved at the club.

There's a strong feeling that the Gunners will go out and give it their all for Wenger's final matches at the club.

Against West Ham, however, they did little to show they were going to wave goodbye to Wenger in style.

Flat performance for Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal were all over the place against their London rivals, failing to string together coherent attacks and David Ospina was needed to deny Marko Arnautović on numerous occasions.

It won't exactly fill any potential Wenger replacements with much confidence and Gooners on Twitter were beginning to speculate on how the new manager would change things up.

Fans want next manager to sell Iwobi

One request that was common across the board, though, regarded Alex Iwobi.

The 21-year-old has never been a fan's favourite in north London, but his performance against West Ham was particularly poor and fans think their next boss should move him on.

That's right, fans think Iwobi's time is up at the Emirates and, given his showing, he'll certainly need to prove himself in coming games.

Take a look at the tweets below:

There's a quiet feeling that whoever replaces Wenger - whether it's Luis Enrique, Patrick Vieira or somebody else - that a clear-out at the club is on the cards.

Iwobi would undoubtedly have time to prove himself across pre-season and possibly into 2018-19, but the supporters have seen enough.

While you can only draw so many conclusions from a single match, it cuts the culmination of a generally underwhelming season.

Besides, many more showings like his West Ham outing and the next manager may have to appease the fans.

Do you think Arsenal's next manager should flog Iwobi? Have your say in the comments section below.

