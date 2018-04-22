Football

.

Who Arsenal fans want their next manager to sell after watching West Ham game

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

There was a unique atmosphere in the Emirates Stadium as the Arsenal players walked out for their clash with West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

Just two days previously, Arsene Wenger had shocked English football by taking the decision to step aside as Arsenal manager after a mammoth 22 years in the role.

As a result, any hostilities towards the French manager were turned to sentiment, nostalgia and gratefulness for what he's achieved at the club.

There's a strong feeling that the Gunners will go out and give it their all for Wenger's final matches at the club.

Against West Ham, however, they did little to show they were going to wave goodbye to Wenger in style.

Flat performance for Arsenal v West Ham

Arsenal were all over the place against their London rivals, failing to string together coherent attacks and David Ospina was needed to deny Marko Arnautović on numerous occasions.

It won't exactly fill any potential Wenger replacements with much confidence and Gooners on Twitter were beginning to speculate on how the new manager would change things up.

Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

Fans want next manager to sell Iwobi

One request that was common across the board, though, regarded Alex Iwobi.

The 21-year-old has never been a fan's favourite in north London, but his performance against West Ham was particularly poor and fans think their next boss should move him on.

That's right, fans think Iwobi's time is up at the Emirates and, given his showing, he'll certainly need to prove himself in coming games.

Take a look at the tweets below:

There's a quiet feeling that whoever replaces Wenger - whether it's Luis Enrique, Patrick Vieira or somebody else - that a clear-out at the club is on the cards.

Iwobi would undoubtedly have time to prove himself across pre-season and possibly into 2018-19, but the supporters have seen enough.

Chelsea v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Semi-Final: First Leg

While you can only draw so many conclusions from a single match, it cuts the culmination of a generally underwhelming season.

Besides, many more showings like his West Ham outing and the next manager may have to appease the fans.

Do you think Arsenal's next manager should flog Iwobi? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: https://www.givemesport.com/writeforgms

Topics:
Arsene Wenger
Patrick Vieira
Thierry Henry
Alex Iwobi
Patrick Vieira
Football

Trending Stories

What one Sevilla fan did when Andres Iniesta was subbed deserves a lot of respect

What one Sevilla fan did when Andres Iniesta was subbed deserves a lot of respect

Barça fans noticed what Lionel Messi did for Andres Iniesta after 5-0 win v Sevilla

Barça fans noticed what Lionel Messi did for Andres Iniesta after 5-0 win v Sevilla

Alan Shearer hears what Sunderland players did after relegation - nails it with tweet

Alan Shearer hears what Sunderland players did after relegation - nails it with tweet

Watch: What Sanchez said about Wenger after Man Utd 2-1 Spurs deserves huge respect

Watch: What Sanchez said about Wenger after Man Utd 2-1 Spurs deserves huge respect

Watch: Jasper Cillissen's pass for Coutinho v Sevilla left football fans absolutely stunned

Watch: Jasper Cillissen's pass for Coutinho v Sevilla left football fans absolutely stunned

Man Utd fans can't get over the FA Cup's tweet involving Harry Kane after win v Spurs

Man Utd fans can't get over the FA Cup's tweet involving Harry Kane after win v Spurs

Man Utd fans are starting to make the same point about Sanchez after beating Spurs

Man Utd fans are starting to make the same point about Sanchez after beating Spurs

Mo Salah and Ahmed Hegazi had brilliant Twitter exchange after West Brom 2-2 Liverpool

Mo Salah and Ahmed Hegazi had brilliant Twitter exchange after West Brom 2-2 Liverpool

Frank Lampard has just dropped a truth bomb on Dele Alli after celebration v Man Utd

Frank Lampard has just dropped a truth bomb on Dele Alli after celebration v Man Utd

Article Comments

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again