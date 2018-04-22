It's been 10 long years since Tottenham last won a trophy and following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-finals, it will soon be 11.

Dele Alli gave Spurs a deserved lead at Wembley in the 11th minute, but goals from Alexis Sanchez and Ander Herrera saw United reach the final.

This is despite Mauricio Pochettino's men dominating the early stages of the game and having plenty of chances.

For all the talent Tottenham possess in every area of the pitch, silverware keeps eluding them and that's become a frustration for the players.

None more so than Alli, who gave a furious post-match interview about how he and his teammates can't keep slipping up in games like the FA Cup semi-finals.

"We let ourselves down," Alli told the BBC. "It's very disappointing. We have to try and pick ourselves up and finish the season strongly.

"You can't go 1-0 up and then 2-1 down against a team like Manchester United. We can't put ourselves in that situation.

ALLI: WE'VE GOT TO IMPROVE

"We were dominant from the first minute and it only looked to be going one way. Everyone talks [about the club's need for silverware].

"We want to win trophies, we have the staff that want to win. We can't keep doing this. We can't throw it away. We have got to improve."

Questions have been asked of Tottenham's mentality since the defeat and now Frank Lampard has made a very interesting point about the way Alli celebrated his goal.

When Alli latched on to Christian Eriksen's cross, he ran over to the corner flag and performed 'The Floss', which is a popular dance craze at the moment. Check it out below.

Alli's celebrations were short-lived as United went on to win the game and Lampard thinks the 22-year-old needs to learn from his mistake and not celebrate too early.

"I think Dele Alli has learned a big lesson there - don't celebrate too early. Don't dance too early," explained the Chelsea legend.

"I think in a big game like that, when you've got 80 minutes left against Manchester United, you've got to be careful.

"Do it maybe with your third goal in the 90th minute. The game changed, it's a small thing and a small detail, but it does matter."

Spot on, Frank. A lot can change in 80 minutes of football and Alli's celebration was made to look very silly and premature by United.

By all means celebrate scoring a goal, but wait until victory is all but certain before performing funny dance moves.

