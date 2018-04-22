The New Orleans Pelicans are the first team to advance to the second of the playoffs after completing a sensational sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers.

They clinched the feat with a thrilling 131-123 win at the Smoothie King Center on Sunday night.

While superstar Anthony Davis will deservedly take most of the plaudits for his terrific performances in the series, the contribution of Rajon Rondo cannot be overlooked.

The veteran was in full 'Playoff Rondo' mode against Portland and once again showed that he can raise his level at this stage of the season.

His experience and playmaking ability was key for the Pelicans as he controlled every game.

In the four games, he almost averaged a triple-double with 11.3 points, 13.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

The point guard has always been one of the best passers in the league and he put it on display throughout the series as he posted double-digit assists in three of the four contests.

The best of his dimes definitely came on Sunday night as he produced a moment of magic early in the first quarter.

As he was dribbling away from the basket, he drew the attention of the Blazers defence and made them pay by delivering an outstanding no-look, behind-the-back pass to Davis who was all alone in the paint for an easy dunk.

Both Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic were fooled by the play as they looked to trap him in the corner.

But that left AD open and the former All-Star picked him out in some style. It'll be hard to see a better dish in the playoffs this year.

This was classic Rondo and he's showing out in the playoffs yet again.

In the four wins over Portland, the 32-year-old put on a passing clinic and put up some historic numbers.

He produced a total of 53 assists, the third-most by any player in a four-game series, per ESPN.

Only one player has put up more dimes than the former Boston Celtics star over a four-game stretch; Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

The Pelicans' season can already be classed as a huge success as nobody expected them to achieve what they have after losing All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury.

But as the only championship winner on the roster, Rondo is not prepared to settle for a first-round victory and is now aiming high.

“I came here to win a championship. I didn’t come here to beat a team in the first round (or) the second round, he said in his post-game press conference.

"My expectations were high coming in knowing the talent that I was playing with. This is just one check mark in the big goal that we have in mind.”

New Orleans will now enjoy a couple of days of rest before a likely meeting with the Golden State Warriors, who can secure a second-round berth with a win over the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

The two teams met in the opening round in 2015 as the Dubs completed a sweep en route to their title win.

The Pels will be underdogs again but they'll certainly put up a much better fight this time around.

